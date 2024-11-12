Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher



Analysis
BC Election 2024
BC Politics

Drilling Down: What Can We Learn from BC’s Flipped Ridings?

Densest areas favoured the NDP. But fast-growing Surrey turned BC Conservative. And more patterns.

Christopher Cheung 12 Nov 2024The Tyee

Christopher Cheung reports on urban issues for The Tyee. Follow him on X @bychrischeung.

A map of British Columbia against a white background uses blue and orange to depict which ridings won seats for the BC Conservatives (blue), which won seats for the BC NDP (orange) and which won seats for the BC Green Party (green).
Who gained ground? Who lost their strongholds? We map the results of the 2024 BC election.

The BC NDP was able to eke out a majority government this provincial election.

But what about the seats they lost? And where did the BC Greens and BC Conservatives gain ground?

Let’s have a look, with a little help from some graphs.

How the legislature shifted

The BC NDP lost 10 seats. The BC Conservatives hung on to ridings previously held by BC United and won even more, totalling a right-wing gain of 16 seats.

Who won new ridings

Every 10 years, the BC Electoral Boundaries Commission adjusts the province’s ridings for population.

While most ridings had their boundaries adjusted and names changed, six are considered new seats due to significant differences. They were added to areas with population growth.

Urban areas tend to vote more progressive, though local experts were cautious about making predictions due to a number of unusual factors at play this election.

The BC NDP ended up winning four out of six of the new ridings in fast-growing areas.

“Basically, you see the struggles of the Conservatives getting any dense ridings above 2,800 people per square kilometre,” said Andy Yan, director of the City Program at Simon Fraser University.

The level of density applies to the new ridings of Vancouver-Yaletown and Burnaby South-Metrotown. They are the downtowns of their respective cities and are among the densest communities in the province. Both ridings were won by the BC NDP.

Which ridings flipped

The BC Greens managed to flip one riding in their favour, West Vancouver-Sea to Sky.

Back in 2020, the party’s Jeremy Valeriote was 40 votes away from unseating the BC Liberal candidate. This year, both the BC NDP and the BC Conservatives ran strong candidates in an attempt to fend off Valeriote. But he ended up winning the seat for the BC Greens for the first time.

The BC NDP managed to flip two seats.

Cowichan Valley was one. BC Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau had won the riding twice. But this election, she ran in Victoria-Beacon Hill instead. Without Furstenau, voters elected Debra Toporowski, the BC NDP candidate, over one from the BC Greens.

Vancouver-Langara was the other. It had previously been held by Michael Lee, a two-time MLA who had made unsuccessful bids for the BC Liberal leadership. Lee did not run this year.

In Vancouver-Langara, the BC Conservatives ran Bryan Breguet, a candidate who had come under fire for his social media comments. In one post from 2020, he wrote, “Indigenous people having a higher incarceration rate doesn’t necessarily mean there are systemic biases against them in the justice system. They could just, you know, commit more crimes. Like Black people in the U.S.”

Breguet said that he would “apologize” to anyone who “perceived” his “sarcastic or outright jokes” for being offensive, adding that he would do better. He was ultimately defeated by BC NDP candidate Sunita Dhir. It was the party’s first win in this riding.

The BC Conservatives flipped 15 seats that the BC NDP had won in the 2020 election.

“We did better in areas where the BC Liberals did horrible, like Vancouver Island,” Angelo Isidorou, the party’s executive director and campaign manager, told The Tyee post-election.

While his party did pick up BC Liberal supporters, he says that they represent a new coalition of voters.

How the Lower Mainland voted

Many of the ridings that the BC Conservatives flipped were in the Lower Mainland, south of the Fraser River.

All eyes were on Surrey during the long ballot count, where the BC NDP dropped from seven out of nine seats in 2020 to four out of 10 seats this election.

Isidorou said the party successfully connected with South Asian residents in Surrey. More specifically, the city is known for its large population of Punjabi locals.

But looking at the census data, Yan found that ridings with the province’s highest percentages of people with South Asian backgrounds voted evenly between the two top parties.

Rather than because of the presence of an “ethnic vote,” Yan says, the BC Conservatives’ success in Surrey lay in their ability to speak to the issues: “It shows you the frustration south of the Fraser at: ‘We’ve seen a lot of growth, but where are the amenities? Where are the schools? Where’s the transportation? And I also have concerns about public safety.’” [Tyee]

  • Share:

