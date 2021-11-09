Why Aren’t We Talking about the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples?

The article you just read was brought to you by a few thousand dedicated readers. Will you join them?

Thanks for coming by The Tyee and reading one of many original articles we’ll post today. Our team works hard to publish in-depth stories on topics that matter on a daily basis. Our motto is: No junk. Just good journalism.

Just as we care about the quality of our reporting, we care about making our stories accessible to all who want to read them and provide a pleasant reading experience. No intrusive ads to distract you. No paywall locking you out of an article you want to read. No clickbait to trick you into reading a sensational article.

There’s a reason why our site is unique and why we don’t have to rely on those tactics — our Tyee Builders program. Tyee Builders are readers who chip in a bit of money each month (or one-time) to our editorial budget. This amazing program allows us to pay our writers fairly, keep our focus on quality over quantity of articles, and provide a pleasant reading experience for those who visit our site.

In the past year, we’ve been able to double our staff team and boost our reporting. We invest all of the revenue we receive into producing more and better journalism. We want to keep growing, but we need your support to do it.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to Tyee Builders. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we could continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time.

Support our growing independent newsroom and join Tyee Builders today.
Before you click away, we have something to ask you…

Do you value independent journalism that focuses on the issues that matter? Do you think Canada needs more in-depth, fact-based reporting? So do we. If you’d like to be part of the solution, we’d love it if you joined us in working on it.

The Tyee is an independent, paywall-free, reader-funded publication. While many other newsrooms are getting smaller or shutting down altogether, we’re bucking the trend and growing, while still keeping our articles free and open for everyone to read.

The reason why we’re able to grow and do more, and focus on quality reporting, is because our readers support us in doing that. Over 5,000 Tyee readers chip in to fund our newsroom on a monthly basis, and that supports our rockstar team of dedicated journalists.

Join a community of people who are helping to build a better journalism ecosystem. You pick the amount you’d like to contribute on a monthly basis, and you can cancel any time.

Help us make Canadian media better by joining Tyee Builders today.
We value: Our readers.
Our independence. Our region.
The power of real journalism.
Get our free newsletter
Sign Up
Analysis
  |  
Indigenous
  |  
Rights + Justice
  |  
Federal Politics

Why Aren’t We Talking about the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples?

Both federal and BC law now require consistency with the UN policy. Yet nothing is being done.

Gib van Ert Yesterday | TheTyee.ca

Gib van Ert is a lawyer and partner at Olthuis van Ert in Ottawa and Vancouver.
BCLegislatureDRIPA.jpg
BC was the first Canadian province to put the UN declaration into law in 2019. Where is the transformation? Photo via BC Government.

Imagine if Parliament and the provinces were to pass a law requiring a top-to-bottom review of every law on the books to ensure each one complied with the rights of Indigenous peoples.

Imagine, too, that this law required that review to be done by the government together with Indigenous peoples themselves, with each side jointly identifying problems with existing laws and helping draft new laws to replace them. That would make news, right?

Wrong. Such a law would go almost entirely unnoticed by the Canadian public. It would elicit hardly any debate or even commentary from politicians and pundits. How do I know? Because the B.C. legislature passed such a law in 2019, and Parliament followed suit less than three months before the last federal election. Yet hardly anyone is talking about it.

Section 3 of B.C.’s Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act says that the government, in consultation and co-operation with Indigenous peoples, must take all measures necessary to ensure the laws of B.C. are consistent with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. That provision became provincial law in November 2019.

Section 5 of the federal United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act imposes the same duty on the federal government: to ensure consistency between federal law and the declaration in consultation and co-operation with Indigenous peoples. That has been federal law since June.

The implications of these new laws are hard to overstate. The UN declaration is a historic, far-reaching international human rights instrument aimed at defining the rights of Indigenous peoples everywhere. It addresses such fundamental matters as Indigenous self-government, lands rights, resource development, education, law-making, economic and social conditions and treaty rights — in short, almost every area of Canadian law.

There is serious reason to think that many existing federal and provincial laws are not consistent with the declaration’s requirements. The B.C. and federal governments are now required by law to correct these inconsistencies.

How these governments intend, practically speaking, to live up to this commitment is unclear. The B.C. government has announced plans to create a secretariat to ensure that new laws and policies are consistent with the declaration. But no plan for reviewing and revising existing laws has yet been published.

Nor is there much movement federally. One federal government website titled “Why Implement the Declaration?” blithely observes that fully implementing the declaration is “generational work” — a statement that suggests federal officials are in no great hurry.

Indigenous peoples are unlikely to show the same patience. While most Canadians do not even know these laws have been passed, Indigenous leaders are well aware of them. There is growing frustration, especially in B.C., over the lack of government follow-through. B.C. and federal law both now require consistency with the UN declaration, yet so far little has been done to keep that promise.

That can’t go on forever. It is time for federal and B.C. officials to sit down with Indigenous leaders and develop a plan for reviewing and revising existing laws. To call the process “generational” is just kicking the can down the road. Indigenous peoples should not be expected to wait a generation for governments to live up to their own legal commitment to give effect to the UN declaration. There is a lot of work to be done. We need to get started.

The end result of the work, if successful, is likely to be a profoundly different collection of federal and provincial laws. Some laws may have to be scrapped altogether. Many others will need major overhauls. It is too soon to say exactly what changes will be needed — and we cannot know for sure until Indigenous peoples have had their say in the matter. But the changes are likely to be fundamental — possibly the most important changes to our law since the introduction of the charter and Aboriginal rights into our constitution in 1982.

Maybe we should talk about it? [Tyee]

Share this article

The Tyee is supported by readers like you

Join us and grow independent media in Canada

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Tyee Poll: Do You Think Meaningful Climate Action Will Come from COP26?

Take this week's poll