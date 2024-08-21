Are you part of The Tyee’s critical 1%?

The Run Returns to Make Sense of the BC Election

Sign up for our free newsletter and read the campaign coverage you won’t find anywhere else.

Jacob Boon TodayThe Tyee

Jacob Boon is The Tyee’s newsletter editor.

A collage shows the faces of Premier David Eby, B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad, BC United Leader Kevin Falcon and BC Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau, overlaid over an image of a crowd of people, some holding protest signs.
In less than two months, British Columbians will vote in an election unlike any in the last several decades. The Tyee’s election newsletter can be an essential guide delivered to your inbox twice a week.

Well, this is certainly shaping up to be a doozy of a British Columbia election. The NDP are neck and neck with John Rustad’s upstart far-right BC Conservatives, while Kevin Falcon’s once mighty BC United party has fallen behind the Greens. Throw in all the scandals, promises and misinformation, and how will you make sense of it all?

Welcome to The Run. More precisely, welcome back to The Run. The Tyee’s award-winning pop-up newsletter deftly covered the past two federal elections. Now we’re aiming its laser focus on what’s happening in B.C.

It’s a free newsletter full of smart voices unpacking key issues, fact-checking politicians and exposing disinformation to clarifying light. You can sign up right now at subscribe.thetyee.ca/run/.

Starting next Friday, Aug. 30, we’ll publish two issues a week until the election on Oct. 19.

Every Tuesday we’ll deliver an inside look at our campaign coverage straight from The Tyee bullpen — bringing you the story behind the stories that our reporters have been investigating.

Then, on Fridays, you’ll hear from essential experts from outside The Tyee as they break down the election themes happening across the province.

Each issue will also be packed with our election reporting, a rundown of important articles and events occurring on the campaign trail, and conversations with you, our ever-engaged Tyee readers.

It’s free to subscribe. Just enter your email address on this page and you're all set.

We respect your privacy. We won’t share your email with anyone else, and you can unsubscribe or change your preferences at any time.

Why are we bringing The Run back now? Because this is an election moment like no other. Back in the spring we asked for your reader donations to increase our election coverage and dedicate a team to press politicians for answers and unearth overlooked campaign stories. We said:

Turning loose Tyee election reporters is more pressing because B.C.’s news media is a shadow of its former self. When we launched The Tyee two decades ago, we simply wanted to diversify a robust existing news media. Today, instead, we feel lonely, staring out at a decimated journalism landscape. Big city newsrooms are cut to the bone. A number of B.C. community papers have folded. Among digital independent news sites, The Tyee is one of the few that cover a range of beats in the region rather than specializing in one narrow area of interest.

So we are well placed and feel a strong responsibility during elections to deliver wide and deep coverage while publishing many views.

Thanks to our generous readers, we’ve already started ramping up that coverage. Andrew MacLeod, our legislative bureau chief, has dug into the realities of Falcon's giant tax cut promise and paged through the big BC United donors jumping to Rustad's Conservatives.

Tyee reporters Jen St. Denis and Amanda Follett Hosgood have been fact-checking the campaign comments being made by politicians of all stripes, including Conservative claims about trans people in sports, and whether B.C. can expand fossil fuel infrastructure while still meeting our climate goals.

You can make sure you never miss those stories and get original writing that goes beyond the horse-race headlines, by subscribing to The Run. So come along with us starting Aug. 30 as we cover this election the way only The Tyee can. [Tyee]

