The Tyee Is Hiring a Web and Copy Editor

While the current landscape of news media and democracy is getting dealt challenge after challenge, we’re consolidating our resources to bring you a stronger, more integrated Tyee.

The successful candidate will work independently and report to managing editor Tara Campbell. They’ll be responsible for uploading the daily story lineups to our internal content management system, and copy editing them for grammar and style. Copy writing and structural editing are not part of the position.

This role is ideally suited to someone who has a penchant for detail, experience from a publishing or media background, and who is invested in the values of The Tyee. Knowledge of Canadian Press Style is essential; familiarity navigating legacy content management systems outside of WordPress is an asset.

Position is part-time (15-20 hours/week), paid hourly and remote. Compensation is $25 per hour with three weeks paid vacation (at 4 hours/day) and a monthly computer stipend.

Responsibilities:

Copy editing stories according to both CP and Tyee style.

Uploading text and images to our internal content management system.

Maintaining story layout and formatting consistent with Tyee standards.

Photo resizing and cropping.

Requirements (the right candidate ticks these boxes):

At least two years of copy editing experience, full or part time.

Knowledge of Canadian Press Style.

Methodical, with sharp attention to detail.

Appreciation of The Tyee’s editorial values.

Experience with basic HTML and CMS.

Effective time management skills and self-regulated work ethic.

Bonus skills (great to have, but not necessary):

Investment in independent media and social justice.

Experience working with a variety of style guides.

Basic Photoshop editing skills.

Familiarity navigating code.

If you think you’d be a good fit, please submit your cover letter and resume explaining why you are interested in this opportunity to jobs[at]thetyee[dot]ca. Please put Copy editor in the subject line. The deadline for applications is midnight Pacific time on Monday, Aug. 14.

We recognize the importance of a diverse workforce. We encourage applications from people who may be underrepresented in the industry and are committed to fostering a welcoming culture that encourages flexibility and inclusion.

If you're meticulous, savvy, take pause at hyphen usage and value independent media, we’d love to hear from you.