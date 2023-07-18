Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Tyee News
Media

The Tyee Is Hiring a Web and Copy Editor

Join our team! The job is part time, based anywhere in Canada. Deadline to apply is Aug. 14.

Jeanette Ageson and Tara Campbell

Jeanette Ageson is publisher of The Tyee. Tara Campbell is managing editor of The Tyee.

A diverse group of two dozen adults poses for a photo in a large room.
The Tyee team asks: Are you an experienced copy editor with a penchant for detail? We want to hear from you.

The Tyee is hiring a web and copy editor to work remotely. The position is part-time, five days a week.

While the current landscape of news media and democracy is getting dealt challenge after challenge, we’re consolidating our resources to bring you a stronger, more integrated Tyee.

The successful candidate will work independently and report to managing editor Tara Campbell. They’ll be responsible for uploading the daily story lineups to our internal content management system, and copy editing them for grammar and style. Copy writing and structural editing are not part of the position.

This role is ideally suited to someone who has a penchant for detail, experience from a publishing or media background, and who is invested in the values of The Tyee. Knowledge of Canadian Press Style is essential; familiarity navigating legacy content management systems outside of WordPress is an asset.

Position is part-time (15-20 hours/week), paid hourly and remote. Compensation is $25 per hour with three weeks paid vacation (at 4 hours/day) and a monthly computer stipend.

Responsibilities:

Requirements (the right candidate ticks these boxes):

Bonus skills (great to have, but not necessary):

If you think you’d be a good fit, please submit your cover letter and resume explaining why you are interested in this opportunity to jobs[at]thetyee[dot]ca. Please put Copy editor in the subject line. The deadline for applications is midnight Pacific time on Monday, Aug. 14.

We recognize the importance of a diverse workforce. We encourage applications from people who may be underrepresented in the industry and are committed to fostering a welcoming culture that encourages flexibility and inclusion.

If you're meticulous, savvy, take pause at hyphen usage and value independent media, we’d love to hear from you. [Tyee]

