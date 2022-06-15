If you are a young journalist looking to extend your abilities and create the best work you’ve ever done, we have two new opportunities for you to do that at The Tyee.

Announcements, Events & more from Tyee and select partners New Opportunities for Early Career Journalists at The Tyee We’re partnering with Hummingbird and Journalists for Human Rights to offer two paid fellowships. Applications are open.

Hummingbird Immersion Journalism Fellowship

Modelled after the successful Tula Immersion Journalism Fellowships, the Hummingbird Immersion Journalism Fellowship will place one student or very early career journalist at The Tyee for a paid six-month term.

The primary goal of the fellowship is to produce one in-depth piece or, possibly, a series of pieces on one topic. The exact nature of the piece (form, length, scope) will depend on the skills, experience and interests of the fellow, who will receive close mentorship throughout.

The fellow will also have the opportunity to gain experience in other areas depending on time available and interest. This could include: fact-checking, researching, writing, newsletter prep, editing, photography, videography, video editing, data visualization, motion graphics, animation and/or illustration.

Applications are open until July 5, 2022.

Click here for more information and application instructions.

Rick and Della Stroobosscher are sponsors of the Hummingbird Immersion Journalism Fellowship. Both born and raised in Southern Ontario, Rick and Della met while studying at Calvin College in Michigan. At their commencement address, Rick and Della were encouraged to fly upside down — to live and work in a counter-cultural fashion — in order to make the world a better place. The Hummingbird Immersion Journalism Fellowship, so named because the hummingbird is the only bird that can fly upside down, provides a unique opportunity for an early career journalist to contribute to and learn from a news magazine that flies upside down.

Journalists for Human Rights Enhanced Access for BIPOC Youth in Canadian Media

The Tyee will host one intern for a five-month term as part of a new program through Journalists for Human Rights.

This first-of-its-kind initiative aims to build and sustain pipelines of high-potential journalists to help diversify Canada’s media ecosystem. The goal is to empower BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of colour) youth who experience barriers to access opportunities in Canadian journalism and to remain in the industry.

This program is funded by RBC Foundation in support of RBC Future Launch and the Meta Journalism Project, with additional funds contributed by an anonymous donor from a first-generation Chinese-Canadian family in Vancouver who has been grateful to be living and working on unceded Coast Salish territory for the past five decades.

Welcome to the Tyee’s 2021 Impact Report read more

The successful candidate will join our team and work with Tyee editors to develop a reporting project on a public interest issue, while also having the opportunity to work on breaking stories. We’re looking for someone with big ideas and a commitment to creative journalism.

Candidates apply through Journalism for Human Rights and will be matched with one of several participating newsrooms.

Applications are open until June 21, 2022.

Click here for more information and application instructions.

The Tyee is grateful to Hummingbird and JHR for these partnerships in helping to train and give opportunities to the new generation of journalists. We are a non-profit organization and welcome discussions with prospective collaborators about further initiatives that involve advancing journalism in the public interest.