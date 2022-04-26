Help make more journalism happen.

Thanks for stopping by The Tyee today. Anytime you're in the mood to read important stories, written well, we'll be here. We have a whole team of journalists whose full-time gig is digging up vital and intriguing stories to add to the public conversation.

I founded The Tyee back in 2003 because I saw a real need for a fresh new site that focused on publishing in-depth original reporting about our region. 'No junk, just good journalism' has always been our motto.

Nineteen years after starting The Tyee, I couldn't have dreamed where we are today. In the past few years, we've grown our team to a staff of 20. We've taken home plenty of awards. Our journalism is read far and wide, and we offer it all completely for free.

The only reason we've lasted so long, have grown while other newsrooms have shrunk, and have resisted putting up a paywall is because we have the support of thousands of generous readers who we call Tyee Builders. These wonderful folks pitch in an amount that works for them on a one-time or monthly basis so that we can pay our talented writers and even grow to do more.

We want to be around for the long haul and to meet the demand for quality, fact-based reporting in our public conversation. If you'd like to help us do that, please consider joining Tyee Builders.

You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time.

— David Beers, Founding editor



Media

Scoop! Two More Reporters Up for CAJ Award

Moira Wyton and Amanda Follett Hosgood are finalists for news ‘of regional or national importance.’

Olamide Olaniyan TodayTheTyee.ca

Olamide Olaniyan is associate editor at The Tyee. Follow him on Twitter @olapalooza.
Headshot images of health reporter Moira Wyton and northern B.C. reporter Amanda Follett Hosgood side-by-side.
Health reporter Moira Wyton (left) and northern BC reporter Amanda Follett Hosgood (right) were nominated for their story examining anti-Indigenous racism in B.C.’s health-care system. Wyton photo by Christopher Cheung; Follett Hosgood photo by Jackie Dives.

Tyee reporters Moira Wyton and Amanda Follett Hosgood have been nominated in the “scoop” category at the Canadian Association of Journalists awards.

It’s the second category The Tyee received nominations for this year, following nominations in the climate category for Michelle Gamage and Sean Holman last week.

Wyton, The Tyee’s health reporter, has written about the impacts of the coronavirus, mental health and the toxic drugs crisis since she was hired in 2020 as part of the Local Journalism Initiative. Follett Hosgood, who also joined The Tyee in 2020, reports on issues related to resource exploitation and Indigenous rights in northern British Columbia and has led coverage on RCMP raids on Wet’suwet’en territory.

Wyton and Follett Hosgood were nominated for their joint special report looking at stories of anti-Indigenous racism in B.C.’s health care system and the provincial government’s response to the problem.

The scoop category welcomed story entries that were “the first to bring new or significant information to light of regional or national importance.”

“Moira and Amanda were able to share the personal experiences of Indigenous people in a health-care system steeped in racism,” senior editor Paul Willcocks said. “That required — especially for two non-Indigenous reporters — a commitment to earning trust and taking the time needed to allow people to feel safe sharing their stories.”

“At the same time, their deep reporting placed these experiences in the context of a racist system.”

“It’s heartening to see such two caring, conscientious reporters nominated for this deep dive into the awful realities faced by many Indigenous patients who need health care,” said former Tyee editor Robyn Smith. “These are painful stories that must be heard and acted on.”

Stories from APTN, the Ottawa Citizen, TSN and the Vancouver Sun were also nominated in the category. Winners will be announced at an awards gala scheduled for May 28 in Montreal, Quebec. [Tyee]

