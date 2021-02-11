We value: Our readers.
The Tyee Is Hosting a Paid Journalism Fellow

Successful applicants will create an in-depth project while immersed in their key area of interest, and our newsroom. Apply by Feb. 24.

Robyn Smith 11 Feb 2021 | TheTyee.ca

Robyn Smith is editor in chief of The Tyee.
VancouverSkylineGoldSky.jpg
The Tyee is located in Vancouver, the largest city in a province that makes for ideal immersion in many major issues of our day.

Are you an early career journalist looking for a paid, immersive experience at some of the most experienced and lauded digital journalism outfits in Canada? This is it.

The Tyee has been training emerging journalists for more than a decade. Now, we’re proud to formally partner with Hakai Magazine to co-host two six-month paid fellowships each year. This is a program of the wonderful Tula Foundation.

The fellows will be integral to our editorial team and participate in editorial meetings and decision-making around story selection. Specific duties depend on the qualifications of the individual and the current needs of the magazine, but may include: fact checking, researching, writing, newsletter prep, editing, photography, videography, video editing, data visualization, motion graphics, animation, and/or illustration.

The fellows are responsible for writing a feature story, under mentorship from an experienced senior editor. Travel may be required as part of the fellowship, particularly for feature story research.

We will consider upper-year students or recent graduates from programs in journalism, writing, communications, or similar courses of study. Other degrees will be considered if supplemented by journalism or writing experience.

Fellowships typically run from May–October but there is some flexibility on the exact dates. The positions are generally posted in late January or early February. The current status of applications is listed below.

Applications for our 2021 fellowships are now open. The posting and further details are here. [Tyee]

