Tyee News

Katie Hyslop Series on Indigenous Child Welfare Earns National CAJ Nomination

Tyee stories showed how governments have systematically undermined families, and profiled solutions.

By Tyee Staff Yesterday | TheTyee.ca

ResidentialSchoolIndigenousWelfare.jpg
The Tyee series 'Out of Darkness: Indigenous Solutions for Child Welfare' is up for a national journalism award. Photo from Shingwauk Residential Schools Centre.

Award-winning reporter Katie Hyslop’s work has captured one of The Tyee’s two nominations for this year’s Canadian Association of Journalists Awards.

Hyslop was selected as a finalist for the APTN / CAJ Reconciliation Award for her 13-part series on what former Indigenous Services minister Jane Philpott called a “humanitarian crisis.”

The series reported on how governments undermined families, and how Indigenous-led solutions could bring change. It dug into the background of the crisis, from residential schools to the Sixties Scoop to the current extremely high rate of apprehension for Indigenous children.

Hyslop also focused on finding solutions developed by Indigenous people — not just academics or experts, but also former kids in care.

“It’s a vote of confidence in our work at The Tyee,” said editor-in-chief Robyn Smith. “We were so happy to be able to let Katie dig into a long-term, important project.”

Smith said Tyee Builders who make a monthly contribution to The Tyee’s editorial budget should share in the nomination. “They give us the chance to do projects like this.”

The series was also made possible with support from Vancouver Foundation.

Hyslop, recently recognized with First Call’s Champion of Child and Youth Rights Award, said the nomination showed the importance of the series topic.

“Many Indigenous families feel under attack,” she said. “They have the right to be heard, to tell their stories and offer their solutions.”

The series was edited by Tyee editor Paul Willcocks.

The Canadian Association of Journalists Awards focus on “the best in Canadian journalism — with a particular focus on investigative work.”

Winners will be announced at the CAJ conference on May 4. [Tyee]

Share this article

The Tyee is supported by readers like you

Join us and grow independent media in Canada

Get The Tyee in your inbox

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Do not:

  •  Use sexist, classist, racist or homophobic language
  • Libel or defame
  • Bully, threaten, name-call or troll
  • Troll patrol. Instead, downvote, or flag suspect activity
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities

Do:

  • Verify facts, debunk rumours
  • Add context and background
  • Spot typos and logical fallacies
  • Highlight reporting blind spots
  • Ignore trolls and flag violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity
  • Stay on topic
  • Connect with each other

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

What do you think: Should the RCMP be proactively monitoring social media?

Take this week's poll