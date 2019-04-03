Katie Hyslop Series on Indigenous Child Welfare Earns National CAJ Nomination

Award-winning reporter Katie Hyslop’s work has captured one of The Tyee’s two nominations for this year’s Canadian Association of Journalists Awards.

Hyslop was selected as a finalist for the APTN / CAJ Reconciliation Award for her 13-part series on what former Indigenous Services minister Jane Philpott called a “humanitarian crisis.”

The series reported on how governments undermined families, and how Indigenous-led solutions could bring change. It dug into the background of the crisis, from residential schools to the Sixties Scoop to the current extremely high rate of apprehension for Indigenous children.

Hyslop also focused on finding solutions developed by Indigenous people — not just academics or experts, but also former kids in care.

“It’s a vote of confidence in our work at The Tyee,” said editor-in-chief Robyn Smith. “We were so happy to be able to let Katie dig into a long-term, important project.”

Smith said Tyee Builders who make a monthly contribution to The Tyee’s editorial budget should share in the nomination. “They give us the chance to do projects like this.”

The series was also made possible with support from Vancouver Foundation.

Hyslop, recently recognized with First Call’s Champion of Child and Youth Rights Award, said the nomination showed the importance of the series topic.

“Many Indigenous families feel under attack,” she said. “They have the right to be heard, to tell their stories and offer their solutions.”

The series was edited by Tyee editor Paul Willcocks.

The Canadian Association of Journalists Awards focus on “the best in Canadian journalism — with a particular focus on investigative work.”

Winners will be announced at the CAJ conference on May 4.