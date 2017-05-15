The Tyee Is Hiring a New Editor in Chief (One-Year Maternity Leave)

The Tyee is seeking an editor in chief to cover a one-year maternity leave position. This is a full-time, senior role reporting to The Tyee’s board of directors. The position will ideally be filled by late July, though start time is flexible. The person hired for the job will:

Run the day-to-day editorial operations of The Tyee, including:

Staff and freelance contributor relations

Story assigning and editing

Serve as a public representative of The Tyee

In the job, you will work alongside chief revenue officer, Jeanette Ageson, and senior editor, Paul Willcocks.

We are particularly seeking candidates with:

Strong skills and experience in reporting and editing news and commentary, particularly political in content

Strong skills and experience in digital journalism and use of the web in engaging the public

Strong working knowledge of B.C. and Canadian politics and social and environmental issues

Strong references and experience as a team member and leader in a creative enterprise setting

Pay is competitive, and the position is Vancouver-based.

Please send cover letter and CV, or any inquiries about the position, to rsmith@thetyee.ca. Applications are due June 5. Please include in subject line the words: editor position. The cover letter should explain what potential you see in The Tyee and why you are a great fit for this job.

To learn more about The Tyee’s purpose and business structure, click here.