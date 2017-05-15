Tyee News

The Tyee Is Hiring a New Editor in Chief (One-Year Maternity Leave)

Help lead Canada’s feistiest independent news site. Applications accepted until June 5.

By Tyee Staff Today | TheTyee.ca

Keen to help independent media flourish? The fierce fish wants to hear from you.

The Tyee is seeking an editor in chief to cover a one-year maternity leave position. This is a full-time, senior role reporting to The Tyee’s board of directors. The position will ideally be filled by late July, though start time is flexible. The person hired for the job will:

Run the day-to-day editorial operations of The Tyee, including:

In the job, you will work alongside chief revenue officer, Jeanette Ageson, and senior editor, Paul Willcocks.

We are particularly seeking candidates with:

Pay is competitive, and the position is Vancouver-based.

Please send cover letter and CV, or any inquiries about the position, to rsmith@thetyee.ca. Applications are due June 5. Please include in subject line the words: editor position. The cover letter should explain what potential you see in The Tyee and why you are a great fit for this job.

To learn more about The Tyee’s purpose and business structure, click here. [Tyee]

