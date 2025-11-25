CONTEST: Win a Limited Edition Book Box from Read Local BC

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With holiday shopping ramping up in preparation for festive celebrations with family and friends, we at Read Local BC want to make it easier than ever to give the gift of reading and support local businesses. Our new, limited edition, holiday book boxes are thoughtfully curated by local independent booksellers so you can select the perfect gift for the book lovers in your life.

To celebrate a festive season supporting local authors, publishers and booksellers, we’re offering three lucky winners a chance to win a holiday book box of their choice. Winners will be able to select from the Indigenous Voices Box, BC Culinary Box and Early Readers Box — also for sale on our website until Dec. 5 or as quantities last.

For more gifting inspiration, take a look at our bookish gift guide in partnership with The Tyee.

This holiday season, shop early, shop local, and don't forget to #ReadLocalBC!

Enter to win below.

About Read Local BC

At Read Local BC (a project of Books BC), we celebrate the vibrant community of authors, publishers, bookstores, libraries and readers like you that make up our province’s literary landscape.

Read Local BC acknowledges the support of the Government of Canada through the Canada Book Fund, the Canada Council for the Arts, Creative BC and the City of Vancouver.

Read more: Books