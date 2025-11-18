10 Perfect BC Books for Everyone on Your Holiday List

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You’re nervous as they pull your carefully wrapped bundle into their lap and start tearing into it. What if they don’t like it? What if you made the wrong choice? But then you see their eyes light up as they unwrap the perfect locally published book, chosen just for them.

While books aren’t traditionally the most exciting of gifts, when you find one that you know will spark joy in the people you love the most, they can be one of the most meaningful.

Here are 10 local books for everyone on your list to cherish.

For the one looking to reinvigorate the holidays through new adventures

A Festive Season on Vancouver Island

By Bill Arnott (Rocky Mountain Books)

Written with a mix of nostalgia and discovery, Bill Arnott’s storytelling celebrates the island's flora, fauna and vibrant community spirit, making this book an ideal choice for readers looking to embrace the holiday season in a captivating setting. This beautifully illustrated book is perfect for holiday gifting or as a personal escape.

For the polyglot looking for something closer to home

ᑭᐢᑭᓱᒥᑐᐠ kiskisomitok: ᓀᐦᐃᔭᐤ to remind each and one another

By ᑳᐯᓵᑳᐢᑌᐠᑳᐯᓵᑳᐢᑌᐠ reuben quinn (Talonbooks)

nêhîyaw educator ᑳᐯᓵᑳᐢ ᑳᐯᓵᑳᐢᑌᐠ reuben quinn outlines the foundation of the ᓀᐦᐃᔭᐁᐧᐃᐧᐣ nêhîyawewin language through the spirit marker system, consisting of 44 large spirit markers and 14 small spirit markers. The larger spirit markers contain laws meant to guide us through life in harmony with land, water, air and fire. Sometimes called the star chart, this spirit marker system roots language, communication and relationships in these elements of life on Earth.

For the one grappling with how to take action and stand up for change

Love Rebels: How I Learned to Burn It Down Without Burning Out

By Kitty Stryker (Thornapple Press)

Many of us are frustrated with the political and societal injustices we see around us but struggle with how to make a difference. Kitty Stryker offers insight into different forms of activism and the need for combined approaches, as well as self-care strategies to prevent burnout.

For the one with their ear to the ground, literally

Once upon This Land: Archaeology in British Columbia and the Stories It Tells

By Robert J. Muckle (UBC Press)

With evidence of human habitation dating back 15,000 years to the last ice age, British Columbia boasts a fascinating array of famous and lesser-known archeological sites. In Once upon This Land, Robert Muckle visits sites around the province to explain what archeology is (and isn’t), how research is undertaken in this province and what it contributes to our broader understanding of human history. He introduces readers to some of the most notable archeological investigations, including footprints left in mud on Calvert Island 13,000 years ago, the remains of a large First Nations village near Lillooet and the body of a man frozen in ice for centuries in the Tatshenshini region. He also investigates more recent phenomena, such as a fur-trade fort, remains of the gold rush, a First World War internment camp near Fernie, a Japanese logging camp in North Vancouver, shipwrecks, airplane crashes and even the remnants of COVID-19 left behind in urban landfills.

For the nature lover wanting to reflect on their relationship with the environment

The Beaver Manifesto: Conservation, Conflict, and the Future of Wetlands

By Glynnis Hood (Rocky Mountain Books)

Exploring the almost historical conflict between land development by humans and that done by beavers, Glynnis Hood challenges us to recognize the vital role other species play in conservation and stewardship. Hood examines why the beaver, refusing to conform to human rules, is at odds with our desire to control the environment. The author calls for a fundamental shift in how we approach environmental conflicts — especially those involving wildlife like the beaver.

For the humour lover interested in unravelling the charm and mystery of Canadianisms

The Eh Team: A Celebration of Canadianisms from Elbows Up to Poutine

By Charles Demers (Greystone Books)

A fun-filled trek through the quirks and idiosyncrasies of the Canadian lexicon, The Eh Team will take you through many uniquely Canadian phrases such as “double-double,” “pencil crayons,” “toque” and more. This witty and insightful book reveals the delightful ways in which life expresses itself among the residents of the Great White North.

For the crafty feminist rebelling by needle and thread

The Magic of Pockets: A Feminist's Guide to Adding Pockets to Clothing That Really Should Have Pockets to Begin With

By Jess Driscoll (Nine Ten Publications)

Anyone who has ever worn clothing made for women will know the pain of having not one pocket in which to put your possessions. The frustration is real, but Canadian author Jess Driscoll provides a practical guide to solving this problem right at home. Along with a concise yet comprehensive explanation of the disappearance of pockets from women’s clothing, Driscoll provides a step-by-step guide, accompanied with hand-drawn illustrations, to adding pockets to clothes you already own. The various techniques take into account all levels of sewing experience, so you can have the smug satisfaction of putting your hands into your pockets in the course of an afternoon.

For the Canadian history buff interested in disasters averted

Trading Fate: How a Little-Known Company Stopped British Columbia from Becoming an American State

By Graeme Menzies (Heritage House Publishing)

It’s (still!) the year that a certain president expressed his unfounded and unhinged desire to make Canada the 51st state, arousing a patriotic sentiment rarely seen on this side of the 49th parallel. With new light being shed on Canada’s international relations, Trading Fate is a timely historical account of the events that transpired in the summer of 1789, nearly resulting in British Columbia becoming part of the United States. An intriguing tale with a dynamic cast of characters, this non-fiction account offers a new and riveting perspective on imperialism, sovereignty and national identity that is sure to spark discussions and debates at the dinner table.

For the one turning to local history in order to understand the future

Unceded: Understanding British Columbia’s Colonial Past and Why It Matters Now

By George M. Abbott (UBC Press)

Have you ever wondered about the meanings and implications of land acknowledgments? Unceded reveals the B.C. government’s history of injustice toward First Nations, providing the context for understanding the province’s current reconciliation efforts, including modern treaty negotiations. Author George M. Abbott shows that overcoming the legacy of colonialism is no small task, but achieving justice is worth the effort it takes.

For the budding reader with an unrelenting curiosity and a voracious appetite

Wôpanâak Seasons: Seeqan, Neepun, Keepun, Pup8n

By Carrie Anne Vanderhoop; illustrated by Mangeshig Pawis-Steckley (Tradewind Books)

In Wôpanâak Seasons, a young Wôpanâak child takes readers on a seasonal journey through Aquinnah, on Neope, what is now known as Martha’s Vineyard. Seeqan brings the return of wildlife; Neepun brings beach adventures and clambakes; Keepun is for harvesting and making jams; and Pup8n features cosy gatherings and heartfelt traditions. The lyrical prose and stunning illustrations display the rich culture of the Wôpanâak people, along with an appreciation of the land and the joy of coming together with family and community all year round.

For more gift-giving inspiration, visit Read Local BC to discover BC-published and Canadian-authored queer stories, real adventure tales, children’s books, genre must-reads and many more.

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