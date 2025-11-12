CONTEST: Win Tickets to Hung Dance’s ‘Birdy’

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This Nov. 28 and 29, DanceHouse brings Birdy, a striking interplay of freedom and restraint by the award-winning Hung Dance of Taiwan, to the Vancouver Playhouse. To celebrate this exciting Vancouver premiere, DanceHouse is offering Tyee readers a chance to win a pair of tickets to a performance on the night of their choosing.

Employing an exquisite headpiece called “Ling Zi” that incorporates four-foot-long pheasant tail feathers worn in traditional Chinese opera to represent a warrior’s power and skill, Birdy embodies bright bursts of freedom against the weighted cage of history.

“It has been a personal, longtime goal to present work from Taiwan to our DanceHouse audiences, both to recognize the vibrant Taiwanese community in Greater Vancouver — the largest in Canada — and to highlight Taiwan’s important role in cultural diplomacy,” says Jim Smith, artistic and executive director of DanceHouse.

“Taiwan has become a hotbed for contemporary artistic expression, particularly in dance, where innovation and tradition meet with arresting originality. By presenting Hung Dance, we aim to celebrate Taiwan’s evolving cultural identity while sharing its powerful artistic voice with Vancouver audiences.”

Set to an eclectic mix of electronica and Chinese classical music, Birdy reinterprets percussion and seamlessly blends tai chi with contemporary dance. It portrays the journey from tradition to modernity, conveying a powerful message of society’s newfound ability to redefine class, freedom and limitations, while seeking balance and identity.

The calligraphic eloquence of the Ling Zi’s long feathers moves from gentleness to violence, transforming into spears, whips and a blade drawn sharply across the throat. Whether extending the body into space, wriggling in earnest writing or offering a gossamer caress, the feathers function as a form of punctuation, leading and echoing movement phrases with the expressive vitality of living things. As the dancers flock together in rippling patterns of conformity and divergence, groupthink meets the defiance of individual identity. What emerges is a universal cry for freedom.

Founded in 2017 by choreographer Lai Hung-Chung, Hung Dance’s choreographic vocabulary is drawn from martial arts, Peking opera and traditional cultural symbols. Through the prism of performance, Taiwan’s complex history and political status transform into a thrilling new dance language.

In addition to performances in Vancouver, Birdy will tour in Victoria and across North America in 2025, including Washington, Colorado, Texas, Utah and Arizona.

DanceHouse’s presentation of Birdy will also feature a pre-show talk at 7:15 p.m. each evening and a post-show reception following Friday’s performance in the salon. For tickets and further information, visit DanceHouse’s website.

Enter to win below.

About DanceHouse

DanceHouse connects Vancouver audiences, and the local arts community, to the international world of dance by presenting exceptional companies that are recognized for their excellence, innovation and international reputation. Since 2008, DanceHouse has presented vibrant and inspiring companies from Canada and around the world. In addition to the performances onstage, DanceHouse offers a suite of engagement opportunities and a chance for the general public and local artistic community to engage with the presented artists and their work.

Read more: Theatre