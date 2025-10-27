Our journalism is supported by readers like you. Click here to support The Tyee.
‘Between Breaths’ Comes to the Firehall

The critically acclaimed play about Newfoundland’s ‘Whale Man’ sails into Vancouver.

Firehall Arts Centre TodayThe Tyee

Actor Steve O’Connell sits in a chair onstage. He wears a knit cardigan and glasses and holds a cane. The stage is flooded in blue light.
Steve O’Connell as Jon Lien in Between Breaths, running from Nov. 12 to Nov. 23 at the Firehall Arts Centre. Photo via Firehall Arts Centre.

Robert Chafe’s Between Breaths will have its West Coast premiere at the Firehall Arts Centre, running from Nov. 12 to Nov. 23.

Inspired by a true story, Between Breaths is a profound play that sails through Jon Lien’s extraordinary life as a conservationist devoted to saving whales trapped in fishing nets off the coast of Newfoundland, with nothing but a snorkel and a knife. Over the years, he rescued more than 500 whales, bridging the divide between science and the local fishing community with empathy and respect.

But as the play traces Lien’s legacy, it also reveals his most personal struggle: a slow mental and physical deterioration that threatened the very core of his identity.

Set to a hauntingly beautiful live score by celebrated Newfoundland indie folk trio The Once, Between Breaths is a powerful meditation on memory, loss and the deep connections that endure even as everything else fades. It is a play about hope, endings and the human spirit’s quiet resistance against disintegration.

“Bringing Between Breaths to the Firehall stage was to have happened in 2020, but now, five years later, the play holds its power, its humour, and is even more relevant,” says Firehall Arts Centre’s artistic producer, Donna Spencer.

“With the involvement of some of Canada’s top-tier theatre artists, led by one of Canada’s most exciting, visionary directors, Jillian Keiley — founder of Artistic Fraud and former artistic director of National Arts Centre Theatre — and with a script by award-winning playwright Robert Chafe, this work is a true theatrical treat and is not to be missed. East Coast meets the West in a truly Canadian coastal story.”

‘Between Breaths’ runs from Nov. 12 to Nov. 23 at the Firehall Arts Centre. For tickets and information, visit their website. [Tyee]

Read more: Theatre

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are put on either by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents.

