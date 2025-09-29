Beloved Canadian Author Louise Penny Comes to the Chan Centre

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are put on either by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents.

Louise Penny, one of the most celebrated crime writers of our time, is set to speak Oct. 29 at the Chan Centre for the Performing Arts in celebration of her latest novel, The Black Wolf.

Penny’s novels have sold over 18 million copies worldwide and have been translated into 35 languages. Her work has topped bestseller lists across North America and beyond, earning her seven Agatha Awards, multiple Anthony Awards and some of the highest literary honours in crime fiction. She is a recipient of both the Order of Canada and l’Ordre national du Québec.

Penny’s books follow Chief Inspector Armand Gamache as he digs into the mysteries of the fictional Québécois village Three Pines. This quiet, close-knit community seems untouched by the outside world, yet is no stranger to secrets and crime. Her latest release, The Black Wolf, is the 20th instalment in the series.

In this 60-minute moderated discussion, followed by an audience Q&A, fans of Penny will have a rare opportunity to hear her inspirations, her writing process and what’s next for Gamache.

Don’t miss an exclusive evening with one of Canada’s most decorated authors, whose books have been called “a stunning and exhilarating” blend of mystery and heart (Wall Street Journal).

For tickets and more information, visit the Chan Centre’s website.

Read more: Books