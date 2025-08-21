CONTEST: Win Tickets to See Northern Cree at the Chan Centre

Our journalism is supported by readers like you. Click here to support The Tyee.
Our Journalism is supported by Tyee Builders like you, thank you !

Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Click here to support The Tyee
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

CONTEST: Win Tickets to See Northern Cree at the Chan Centre

One Tyee reader will win up to four tickets to see the legendary powwow and round dance drum group alongside rising star Tia Wood.

The Chan Centre TodayThe Tyee

Below, powwow group Northern Cree drum onstage. Above them is an image of Tia Wood looking to the side.
Powwow group Northern Cree and singer Tia Wood will perform in a special double bill Sept. 21. Image via the Chan Centre.

This year, the Chan Centre for the Performing Arts celebrates the diversity of stories across Canada with its new series, Made in Canada.

To kick this series off, and to conclude the 2025 ʔəm̓i ce:p xʷiwəl (Come Toward the Fire) festival, the Chan Centre invites listeners to an intergenerational evening of Indigenous excellence from Treaty 6 territory in Alberta, happening on Sept. 21. The night will feature legendary powwow and round dance drum group Northern Cree, who will make their Chan Centre debut in a powerful double bill with rising star Tia Wood.

Northern Cree are renowned as one of the best, most prolific and beloved acts in modern powwow music. They have won two Juno Awards, have been nominated for nine Grammys and appeared on the Grammy-winning album Gathering of Nations Pow Wow 1999.

Founded by brothers Steve, Randy, Charlie and Earl Wood in Maskwacis, Alberta, Northern Cree have been singing together for more than four decades. They have recorded 50 albums, appeared on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts and made history in 2017 when they became the first powwow group to perform at the Grammys.

Hailing from Saddle Lake Cree Nation — with dual Plains Cree and Coast Salish heritage — Tia Wood is a born entertainer from a musical family. Her father, Earl Wood, is a founding member of Northern Cree. Her mother was also a singer in an all-women’s drum group called Fraser Valley, and her sister, Fawn Wood, is a Juno-winning singer of traditional and contemporary songs. For this special double bill, attendees will get to see both Tia Wood and her father perform onstage together.

Wood’s music first gained traction on social media, where she became known for her unique sound. In 2025, she was nominated for her first Juno for her debut EP Pretty Red Bird, released only months before. Her very first single, “Dirt Roads,” has become a community anthem that has climbed the charts with over three million combined streams in less than a year. She is excited and honoured to return to ʔəm̓i ce:p xʷiwəl at the Chan Centre with her band and horn section to sing new songs from her latest EP.

In anticipation of this event, the Chan Centre is giving away four tickets to one winner to see Northern Cree and Tia Wood on Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. Enter below.

Fill out my online form.

About the Chan Centre

Since 1997, the Chan Centre for the Performing Arts has served as the home of possibility. A conduit for artists and communities to connect and engage, it is a vital space to explore, question and dream, offering a place where minds are provoked, tears are shed and the spirit is nourished.

Situated on the traditional, ancestral and unceded territory of the Musqueam people, the Chan Centre honours their enduring role as caretakers of this land, while embracing the diverse voices who share it. Artists who have performed at the Chan Centre in the past include Anoushka Shankar, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Rhiannon Giddens, Jeremy Dutcher, Ali Sethi and others.

For more information, visit the Chan Centre’s website. [Tyee]

Read more: Indigenous

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are put on either by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents.

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Will Poilievre Survive His Alberta Byelection?

Take this week's poll