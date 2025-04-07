Get Ready! DOXA Returns This Spring

Help Us Go Hard This Election Season

The 2025 Canadian federal election campaign is heating up. With our behemoth neighbour down South sabre-rattling about annexation and trade wars, a brand new Prime Minister Carney suddenly taking over from Trudeau, this race looks nothing like what Canadians expected just a few months ago.

To keep up with the pace, we need your help. The Tyee is a non-profit, reader-funded publication. We’re able to do more because our readers contribute to our editorial budget. To stay on top of the rapidly changing election cycle, we’re aiming for 200 new recurring contributors (monthly or annual) by April 18. Will you help us continue this important work?

Political Paper Dolls Are Back, Baby!

Long-time Tyee readers may remember when the political nerds in our newsroom created a lighthearted way to have some fun with our political leaders. We figured, politicians play with us all the time, so why not play back? Political campaigns are full of spectacle, and sometimes we all need a break from the seriousness. This is your chance to join in on the fun while supporting hard-hitting, independent journalism. Your contribution will help fund our election coverage and the ongoing work of our newsroom.

From now until April 18, when you contribute $25/month or $240/year, we’ll send you a set of these political leader paper dolls.

Help us reach our goal of 200 new recurring contributors (monthly or annual) by April 18 to keep The Tyee going strong through the election and beyond.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Join Tyee Builders

Help Us Go Hard This Election Season

The 2025 Canadian federal election campaign is heating up. With our behemoth neighbour down South sabre-rattling about annexation and trade wars, a brand new Prime Minister Carney suddenly taking over from Trudeau, this race looks nothing like what Canadians expected just a few months ago.

To keep up with the pace, we need your help. The Tyee is a non-profit, reader-funded publication. We’re able to do more because our readers contribute to our editorial budget. To stay on top of the rapidly changing election cycle, we’re aiming for 200 new recurring contributors (monthly or annual) by April 18. Will you help us continue this important work?

Political Paper Dolls Are Back, Baby!

Long-time Tyee readers may remember when the political nerds in our newsroom created a lighthearted way to have some fun with our political leaders. We figured, politicians play with us all the time, so why not play back? Political campaigns are full of spectacle, and sometimes we all need a break from the seriousness. This is your chance to join in on the fun while supporting hard-hitting, independent journalism. Your contribution will help fund our election coverage and the ongoing work of our newsroom.

From now until April 18, when you contribute $25/month or $240/year, we’ll send you a set of these political leader paper dolls.

Help us reach our goal of 200 new recurring contributors (monthly or annual) by April 18 to keep The Tyee going strong through the election and beyond.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

Get Ready! DOXA Returns This Spring

The documentary film fest shines on with movies that make sense of the moment.

Phoebe Fuller TodayThe Tyee

Phoebe Fuller is a journalist and writer based in Vancouver. She likes writing about LGBTQ2S+ stories, labour issues and all things screens.

A woman with dark hair in a 1950s-style updo stands before a microphone onstage, smiling. The background is red and gold in soft focus.
Judi Singh was a talented jazz singer from Edmonton in the late 1950s. She didn’t get her due in her day, but her daughter teamed up with a director to make a doc film about Singh’s brilliance and struggle. Have You Heard Judi Singh? is part of DOXA this year. Film still courtesy of DOXA Documentary Film Festival.

The DOXA Documentary Film Festival is the largest fest of its kind in Western Canada. Now in its 24th year, it hits theatres across Vancouver May 1 to 11 with more than 65 local and international films.

The 2025 festival theme is resistance — a fitting response to the political moment. “Resistance interrupts the given, forcing a break in what seems inevitable,” says Marianne Thodas, DOXA’s programming and industry manager. “Documentary, too, works in this way — cutting through habitual perception, unsettling the order of things and making room for what must be seen.”

The festival opens with Aisha’s Story, an example of resistance in action.

The film, directed by Victoria locals Elizabeth Vibert and Chen Wang, explores the history of Palestinian displacement, the ongoing genocide in Gaza and the power of food as a tool for cultural expression and resistance. It follows the life of Aisha, a Palestinian woman who runs a grain mill with her son in Jordan. She maintains Palestinian history and identity by passing down traditional recipes and preserving heritage grains.

“Opening the festival with Aisha’s Story is not just about showcasing an exceptional documentary — it is about centring a Palestinian perspective on one of the world’s most pressing political issues,” Thodas says.

“At a time when discussions about Palestine are often suppressed, it’s important to support artistic work that reflects on history and lived experiences.”

An elderly woman in a taupe headscarf looks down, smiling. She is surrounded by three young children.
Aisha’s Story, about how food is one avenue for preserving and sharing Palestinian culture, opens the 2025 DOXA Documentary Film Festival. Film still courtesy of DOXA Documentary Film Festival.

The festival closes with Haida filmmaker Patrick Shannon’s Saints and Warriors, which explores basketball as a site of community building and anti-colonial resistance.

The film details the significance and history of basketball for the people of Xaayda Gwaay.yaay (Haida Gwaii), following legendary Haida team the Skidegate Saints as they defend their title at the All Native Basketball Tournament and the ongoing struggle for Indigenous land rights.

“For us, as a B.C.-based festival, it was crucial to highlight Indigenous voices, and this film offers an exciting perspective on Haida culture,” says Thodas.

A young man with short dark curly hair, facial hair and a navy and red basketball uniform stands in the middle of a gymnasium, holding a basketball. Behind him are other players and red seats filled with people.
Saints and Warriors is the closing film for DOXA 2025. It follows the Skidegate Saints as they defend their title at the All Native Basketball Tournament. Film still courtesy of DOXA Documentary Film Festival.

Also returning to this year’s festival is DOXA’s Justice Forum, which showcases five films that inspire dialogue about social, political and environmental justice.

Each Justice Forum film is followed by a panel discussion among filmmakers, experts and activists connecting their work with broader movements for social change.

One example is Justice Forum film The Pickers, from German director Elke Sasse, which exposes the exploitative working conditions facing the one million migrant farmworkers who harvest the fruit and vegetables that supply Europe’s supermarkets.

The screening will be followed by a discussion with Sanctuary Health Vancouver and the BC Federation of Labour on how the situation in Europe echoes the challenges faced by migrant farmworkers in B.C.

A young man wears a light beige toque, a black hooded jacket and a black cross-body bag while leaning over a bright green crate containing round orange fruit. He is surrounded by shrubbery and behind him is a bright blue sky.
In The Pickers, fruit and vegetable pickers like Seydou from Mali work as day labourers without contracts. They are paid per crate. Photo by Marcus Zahn, courtesy of DOXA Documentary Film Festival.

Pushing the limits of storytelling

DOXA is also featuring films that resist the norms of the documentary form with its new paraDOXA program, which highlights five experimental films that push the boundaries of the medium.

“I often hesitate to use the word ‘experimental’ because of the connotations it can carry — when people sometimes hear ‘experimental’ they think of flashing, abstract imagery with no narrative,” Thodas explains. “But experimental at its core simply means exploring new forms and pushing the limits of storytelling.”

Each paraDOXA screening is produced in partnership with local film collectives and arts organizations, and will feature a Q&A with the film’s director.

“This creates a chance for audiences to ask questions and hear insights that they wouldn’t normally get,” Thodas says. “After the isolation of the pandemic — and living in a city that can sometimes feel disconnected — these moments of gathering together are really special.”

Other films featured at DOXA include Have You Heard Judi Singh?, directed by Vancouver-based filmmaker Baljit Sangra, which delves into the life of Punjabi Black mid-century jazz musician Judi Singh in a story that mirrors the forgotten legacies of many artists and women of colour.

And director Lyana Patrick’s Nechako — It Will Be a Big River Again follows her journey to Stellat’en First Nation to document her community’s fight to restore the Nechako River in a multi-generational land defence battle.

DOXA creates an opportunity for live audiences to discover and experience stories like these together, forging connections with communities both near and far and reimagining resistance in complex, nuanced and hopeful ways.

“Something that many of our films showcase is that resistance isn’t just about struggle — it’s also about resilience, survival and the strength found in community, history and art,” Thodas says.

“Documentary creates space for empathy, encouraging audiences to engage with larger political and social issues in a way that feels immediate.”

DOXA’s 2025 program is now available in print and online. Tickets can be purchased online or at any of DOXA’s festival venues. [Tyee]

Read more: Film

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are put on either by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents.

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Has Your Social Media Use Changed?

Take this week's poll