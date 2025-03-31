CONTEST: Win a Pair of Tickets to DanceHouse’s April Production

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents.

This spring, DanceHouse presents Diptych (The missing door and The lost room) by Peeping Tom (Belgium) April 24 to 26 at the Vancouver Playhouse.

Recalling the shifting surrealism of filmmaker David Lynch, the paired works of Diptych (The missing door and The lost room) bring together a collection of odd and archetypal individuals and subjects them to a corkscrew journey of extraordinary proportions.

With elements of film noir, dark comedy and foley effects, the work undermines the seeming solidity of actual places (a ship’s cabin, a banal hallway) with nightmare logic. As the story shape-shifts in real time, peeling back the layers of cinematic convention to pose unsettling questions about the nature of reality, nothing is as it seems.

One lucky Tyee reader will receive a pair of tickets to attend Peeping Tom’s corkscrew journey Diptych (The missing door and The lost room), happening April 24 to 26 at the Vancouver Playhouse. The winner can choose which performance they would like to attend based on availability. DanceHouse will be hosting a pre-show talk at 7:15 p.m. each night in the upper lobby, and a post-show social following Friday’s performance in the salon.

About Us: DanceHouse connects Vancouver audiences, and the local arts community, to the international world of dance by presenting exceptional companies that are recognized for their excellence, innovation and international reputation. Since 2008, DanceHouse has presented vibrant and inspiring companies from Canada and around the world. In addition to the performances onstage, DanceHouse offers a suite of engagement opportunities and a chance for the general public and local artistic community to engage with the presented artists and their work.

Read more: Theatre