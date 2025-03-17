Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

Silkroad’s ‘Uplifted Voices’ Celebrates Global Musical Storytelling

Six virtuosos come together for a night of discovery.

The Chan Centre 17 Mar 2025The Tyee

A photo montage of six performers with their instruments.
Uplifted Voices will bring together six internationally acclaimed performer-composers March 30 at the Chan Centre for the Performing Arts. Photo via the Chan Centre.

Grammy-winning ensemble Silkroad's latest project, Uplifted Voices, offers a profound journey through sound, culture and history. This breathtaking performance brings together six internationally acclaimed performer-composers, each sharing personal stories inspired by their homeland, ancestry and community. With a fusion of traditional and contemporary influences, Uplifted Voices redefines the power of music to connect, heal and inspire.

Founded on the idea that music is a universal language capable of bridging divides, Silkroad has long been celebrated for its collaborative spirit and boundary-crossing artistry. With Uplifted Voices, the ensemble invites audiences to experience musical storytelling from previously under-recognized voices, shedding light on global histories and migrations through an innovative sonic landscape.

The program features a stellar lineup of artists, each bringing a unique voice to the stage:

Pura Fé, a singer-songwriter and activist from the Tuscarora Nation in North Carolina, blends traditional Native American sounds with contemporary Americana, reflecting the resilience and relevance of her community's stories. Her deeply emotive performances are both a tribute and a call to honour Indigenous voices often overlooked in mainstream narratives.

Japanese percussionist Haruka Fujii captivates with her masterful command of rhythm and texture. Renowned for her interpretations of contemporary works, Fujii transforms percussion into a storytelling medium, drawing listeners into soundscapes that echo both ancient traditions and modern innovations.

Scottish harpist and composer Maeve Gilchrist pushes the boundaries of her instrument, weaving together jazz and folk influences while staying true to her Celtic roots. Her music is a rich tapestry that reimagines the harp's role, exploring new sonic possibilities and highlighting the beauty of cultural hybridity.

Cellist Karen Ouzounian, acclaimed for her collaborative ethos, brings an adventurous spirit to the ensemble. Her performances are marked by a deep emotional connection to the music and a commitment to co-creating works that challenge conventional boundaries.

Layale Chaker performing at the Chan Centre in 2023. Chaker will perform as part of Silkroad Ensemble on March 30. Video via Chan Centre for the Performing Arts on YouTube.

From Lebanon, violinist and composer Layale Chaker offers a mesmerizing blend of Arabic Maqam with jazz and contemporary classical elements. Her compositions transport audiences through intricate musical landscapes, reflecting her journey between tradition and modernity.

Mazz Swift, an innovative violinist and composer, infuses her performances with the rich traditions of African American music, electronica and improvisation. With mindfulness at the core of her artistry, Swift creates immersive experiences that resonate deeply with listeners.

Together, these artists present Uplifted Voices as more than a concert — it is an exploration of identity, migration and shared humanity. Each composition is a personal narrative, yet collectively they form a universal message: Music has the power to uplift and unite.

Audiences can expect an evening of evocative melodies, rhythmic complexities and heartfelt storytelling. Uplifted Voices is not just a performance; it's an invitation to listen, reflect and embrace the diverse voices that shape our world.

Don't miss the opportunity to witness this extraordinary musical journey on March 30 at 7 p.m. at the Chan Centre for the Performing Arts.

Experience the transformative power of Uplifted Voices and let yourself be carried across cultures and histories through the universal language of music. [Tyee]

Read more: Music

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are put on either by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee's reputation as B.C.'s Home for News, Culture and Solutions.

