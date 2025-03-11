See Judy Collins Live in Concert

Our journalism is supported by readers like you. Click here to support The Tyee.
Our Journalism is supported by Tyee Builders like you, thank you !

Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Click here to support The Tyee
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

See Judy Collins Live in Concert

The folk music legend visits the Massey Theatre for a special evening of song on March 30.

Ciwko & Cristall 11 Mar 2025The Tyee

A woman in her 80s with light skin tone, blue eyes and silver-blond hair.
One of folk and popular music’s finest interpreters, Judy Collins will perform March 30 at the Massey Theatre. Photo by Brad Trent.

One of folk and popular music’s most iconic voices comes to the stage of New Westminster’s Massey Theatre on March 30. Judy Collins’ signature soprano voice has been a force to be reckoned with for over 60 years. She continues to bring her interpretations of some of the world’s most memorable songs to concert stages worldwide.

Known for their enduring power and enormous breadth, Collins’ albums are considered musical game-changers. She began by interpreting traditional folk songs, then graduated to contemporary songwriters. After the success of her debut album A Maid of Constant Sorrow in 1961, she began recording compositions by renowned songwriters, including Bob Dylan and Tom Paxton. On her sixth album, she introduced the world to songs by Randy Newman and the first recording of “Suzanne” by Leonard Cohen. In 1975, Collins won a Grammy Award for her intimate version of “Send in the Clowns,” a ballad written by Stephen Sondheim for the Broadway musical A Little Night Music.

Since those breakout years, Collins hasn’t stopped. In the ’60s and ’70s, she was an integral part of the revolutionary music scene that developed in Southern California’s Laurel Canyon. In those years, her relationship with Stephen Stills was the inspiration for “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes” recorded by Crosby, Stills & Nash. She continues to be revered by many, and in 2008, Dolly Parton, Leonard Cohen and Rufus Wainwright honoured her legacy with the album Born to the Breed: A Tribute to Judy Collins.

In addition to her prodigious work in music, Collins has directed films and is a longtime social activist. Now, at an age when most artists are happy to stop, she is as creatively vigorous as ever, writing, touring worldwide and nurturing fresh talent. She continues to create music of hope and healing that lights up the world and speaks to the heart.

Ciwko & Cristall present “An Evening with Judy Collins” live at New Westminster’s Massey Theatre on March 30 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $67 plus charges and are on sale now. [Tyee]

Read more: Music

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are put on either by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents.

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Do You Have a Favourite Summer Movie?

Take this week's poll