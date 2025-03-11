See Judy Collins Live in Concert

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are put on either by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents.

One of folk and popular music’s most iconic voices comes to the stage of New Westminster’s Massey Theatre on March 30. Judy Collins’ signature soprano voice has been a force to be reckoned with for over 60 years. She continues to bring her interpretations of some of the world’s most memorable songs to concert stages worldwide.

Known for their enduring power and enormous breadth, Collins’ albums are considered musical game-changers. She began by interpreting traditional folk songs, then graduated to contemporary songwriters. After the success of her debut album A Maid of Constant Sorrow in 1961, she began recording compositions by renowned songwriters, including Bob Dylan and Tom Paxton. On her sixth album, she introduced the world to songs by Randy Newman and the first recording of “Suzanne” by Leonard Cohen. In 1975, Collins won a Grammy Award for her intimate version of “Send in the Clowns,” a ballad written by Stephen Sondheim for the Broadway musical A Little Night Music.

Since those breakout years, Collins hasn’t stopped. In the ’60s and ’70s, she was an integral part of the revolutionary music scene that developed in Southern California’s Laurel Canyon. In those years, her relationship with Stephen Stills was the inspiration for “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes” recorded by Crosby, Stills & Nash. She continues to be revered by many, and in 2008, Dolly Parton, Leonard Cohen and Rufus Wainwright honoured her legacy with the album Born to the Breed: A Tribute to Judy Collins.

In addition to her prodigious work in music, Collins has directed films and is a longtime social activist. Now, at an age when most artists are happy to stop, she is as creatively vigorous as ever, writing, touring worldwide and nurturing fresh talent. She continues to create music of hope and healing that lights up the world and speaks to the heart.

Ciwko & Cristall present “An Evening with Judy Collins” live at New Westminster’s Massey Theatre on March 30 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $67 plus charges and are on sale now.

