Musician Dominic Miller Will Infuse Your Heart

Dominic Miller, the celebrated guitarist known for his three-decade collaboration with Sting, is set to grace stages across Western Canada for the first time. With a series of performances dubbed “The Shape of My Heart,” Miller and his band will take the spotlight in Vancouver and across B.C. in January.

For over 33 years, Miller has been an integral part of Sting’s musical journey, contributing his signature sound to numerous hits and albums, including every project since 1991's The Soul Cages. His impressive resume boasts more than 1,000 live concerts alongside Sting, during which he co-authored classics like "Shape of My Heart" and “La Belle Dame Sans Regrets.”

This January, audiences can expect to hear an array of beloved tracks as Miller and his ensemble embark on a whirlwind eight-show tour spanning Alberta and British Columbia. Fans can look forward to the evergreen melodies that have defined Miller’s career, all underpinned by his exquisite guitar work.

Miller recently accompanied Sting on the highly successful Sting 3.0 tour, which took the band across Europe and North America — including five sold-out shows in Toronto. But his talents extend far beyond his role as Sting's renowned sidekick. A celebrated solo artist in his own right, Miller has released 12 albums, garnering praise for his unique style and artistry.

CATCH DOMINIC MILLER ACROSS BC Jan. 14: Vernon @ the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

Jan. 15: Kelowna @ the Mary Irwin Theatre

Jan. 16: Vancouver @ the Vogue

Jan. 17: Comox @ Sid Williams Theatre

Jan. 18: Campbell River @ Tidemark Theatre

Jan. 19: Victoria @ McPherson Playhouse

Originally from Buenos Aires, Miller was raised by an American father and an Irish mother. His musical education saw him honing his craft at Boston's prestigious Berklee College of Music and the Guildhall School of Music in London. Since the late 1980s, he has been a sought-after session musician, collaborating with an impressive array of artists, such as Phil Collins, the Chieftains, Eddi Reader, Katie Melua, Bryan Adams, Paul Young, Nigel Kennedy, Peter Gabriel and Tina Turner.

On this tour, Dominic Miller will be joined by a star-studded lineup featuring Ziv Ravitz on drums, Nicolas Fiszman on bass and Jason Rebello on piano. Together, they promise an unforgettable musical experience that celebrates both Miller’s illustrious career and the timelessness of Sting's music. Dominic will play not only pieces from his repertoire and Sting’s, but also from the Beatles, ABBA, the Bee Gees and more.

