Musician Dominic Miller Will Infuse Your Heart

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Join Tyee Builders

We're heading into a federal election, and journalism is under threat.

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Join Tyee Builders
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

Musician Dominic Miller Will Infuse Your Heart

This January, Sting’s lead guitarist will perform in Vancouver for the first time.

Sheep Co. Entertainment 30 Dec 2024The Tyee

An elderly man with shoulder-length mousy hair, gestures to make a kiss to the audience. He is holding a guitar and surrounded by three other men on a small stage with a grand piano and red lighting.
Dominic Miller, Sting’s guitarist and an accomplished musician in his own right, will be playing stages across BC this January. Image submitted.

Dominic Miller, the celebrated guitarist known for his three-decade collaboration with Sting, is set to grace stages across Western Canada for the first time. With a series of performances dubbed “The Shape of My Heart,” Miller and his band will take the spotlight in Vancouver and across B.C. in January.

For over 33 years, Miller has been an integral part of Sting’s musical journey, contributing his signature sound to numerous hits and albums, including every project since 1991's The Soul Cages. His impressive resume boasts more than 1,000 live concerts alongside Sting, during which he co-authored classics like "Shape of My Heart" and “La Belle Dame Sans Regrets.”

This January, audiences can expect to hear an array of beloved tracks as Miller and his ensemble embark on a whirlwind eight-show tour spanning Alberta and British Columbia. Fans can look forward to the evergreen melodies that have defined Miller’s career, all underpinned by his exquisite guitar work.

'Cruel But Fair' from Dominic Miller's 2023 album Vagabond, out on ECM Records. Video via YouTube.

Miller recently accompanied Sting on the highly successful Sting 3.0 tour, which took the band across Europe and North America — including five sold-out shows in Toronto. But his talents extend far beyond his role as Sting's renowned sidekick. A celebrated solo artist in his own right, Miller has released 12 albums, garnering praise for his unique style and artistry.

Originally from Buenos Aires, Miller was raised by an American father and an Irish mother. His musical education saw him honing his craft at Boston's prestigious Berklee College of Music and the Guildhall School of Music in London. Since the late 1980s, he has been a sought-after session musician, collaborating with an impressive array of artists, such as Phil Collins, the Chieftains, Eddi Reader, Katie Melua, Bryan Adams, Paul Young, Nigel Kennedy, Peter Gabriel and Tina Turner.

On this tour, Dominic Miller will be joined by a star-studded lineup featuring Ziv Ravitz on drums, Nicolas Fiszman on bass and Jason Rebello on piano. Together, they promise an unforgettable musical experience that celebrates both Miller’s illustrious career and the timelessness of Sting's music. Dominic will play not only pieces from his repertoire and Sting’s, but also from the Beatles, ABBA, the Bee Gees and more.

As a special treat, fans can enjoy a 15 per cent discount on tickets for all shows using the promo code TYEE15. Don’t miss this opportunity to witness Dominic Miller’s remarkable artistry live in concert.

Get ready to feel the rhythm and shape of your heart with Dominic Miller this January. Book your tickets now at Sheep Co. Entertainment. [Tyee]

Read more: Music

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are put on either by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents.

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Has Your Social Media Use Changed?

Take this week's poll