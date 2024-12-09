CONTEST: Win a Pair of Tickets to 'Festive Cantatas'

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are put on either by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents.

This winter, celebrate the festive season with the Pacific Baroque Orchestra and Vancouver Chamber Choir in a performance of J.S. Bach's delightful “Gloria in excelsis Deo” cantata.

Featuring five internationally acclaimed soloists and additional music by 18th century Czech composer Jan Dismas Zelenka, this afternoon concert is the perfect holiday event to channel the spirit of the season just days before Christmas. Bring your family, friends and other loved ones to experience timeless classical music.

One lucky Tyee reader will win a pair of A-Level tickets to see Festive Cantatas on Dec. 22 at the Chan Centre for the Performing Arts. Enter to win below.

About Early Music Vancouver

Early Music Vancouver’s concerts offer a platform for cross-cultural dialogue and exploration of diverse perspectives and relationships with the past.

Under the leadership of artistic and executive director and internationally acclaimed soprano Suzie LeBlanc, EMV presents a variety of live performances and digital concerts featuring some of the most renowned artists in the early music genre drawn from all parts of the globe.

