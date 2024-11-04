Our journalism is supported by readers like you. Click here to support The Tyee.
Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

CONTEST: Win Tickets to Vancouver Indigenous Fashion Week 2024

Two lucky readers will get two tickets to All My Relations Indigenous Couture Night on Nov. 21.

Vancouver Indigenous Fashion Week 4 Nov 2024The Tyee

Two women are on a stage. One sits. One stands. They are dressed in red fabrics with metal accents. In the background, there is a big piece of flowing red fabric.
Charlene Aleck, left, and Perseis Paul, right, wear designs from Yolonda Skelton. Photo by Zuleyyma with Queer Based Media.

It's time for fire on the runway.

Vancouver Indigenous Fashion Week 2024 is taking place Nov. 20 to 23 at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

VIFW is giving away two sets of two tickets to All My Relations Indigenous Couture Night on Nov. 21.

This is your chance to attend one of the most anticipated fashion events of the year and bear witness to the beauty, resilience and creativity of Indigenous designers from across Turtle Island.

VIFW is more than just a fashion show — it’s a transformative experience where fashion becomes a platform for storytelling, cultural sharing and inspiring the hearts and minds of its audience.

VIFW 2024 will include:

Nov. 20: Red Dress Night. We come together wearing red, in honour of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, Two-Spirit and LGBTQ members of our communities. As we remember our murdered and missing family and community members, we honour their beauty and strength and our collective resilience.

Nov. 21: All My Relations Couture Night. On our second evening, designers from across Turtle Island show up and show out! High fashion meets Indigenous couture, celebrating relationships, community and cultural resurgence in the magnificent designs of both up-and-comers and fan favourites.

Nov. 22: Indigenous Futures. Indigenous Futurism advocates for Indigenous sovereignty. At the intersection of Indigenous artistic practice, contemporary storytelling and pop culture we shape a future of our own that centres Indigenous ways of being and knowing, and Indigenous joy! Dive into the world of Indigenous streetwear, sportswear and futuristic fashion, showcasing innovation and creativity.

Nov 23: Spirit of the West Coast. Join us for VIFW’s final night, where we celebrate designs with a signature West Coast spirit. There is something special about this land and its people. If we let it lead us, if we allow our joy to be seen and celebrated here, there's nothing we can't do. Be filled with the spirit of the West Coast as you celebrate some of the uniqueness of this land through these incredible designs.

This is your chance to attend one of the most anticipated fashion events of the year and bear witness to the beauty, resilience and creativity of Indigenous designers from across Turtle Island.

VIFW is not just about fashion; it’s about empowerment, reconcili-action and reimagining what’s possible in the world of fashion and culture. Join us in mobilizing community through fashion that honours the past, celebrates the present and paves the way for the future.

Enter the contest now on The Tyee for a chance to win, and experience fire on the runway at VIFW 2024!

About Vancouver Indigenous Fashion Week

Vancouver Indigenous Fashion Week 2024 is as an extraordinary celebration of Indigenous creativity and culture.

At VIFW, we highlight how fashion can build connections with Indigenous values, wisdom and history, becoming a powerful tool for the cultivation of strength and resiliency in Indigenous communities, as well as a vehicle for understanding and reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples. [Tyee]

