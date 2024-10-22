Vancouver Indigenous Fashion Week Returns

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are put on either by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents.

Vancouver Indigenous Fashion Week is returning from Nov. 20 to 23, showcasing a world-class event designed by and for Indigenous people, while warmly inviting the wider community to celebrate.

Now in its fifth edition, VIFW continues to empower Indigenous designers, artisans and youth as it solidifies its place as a landmark event on the global fashion calendar.

“This event is open to everyone who believes in the power of art, culture and community to transform,” says Joleen Mitton, founder and producer of VIFW. “As we grow, our commitment remains clear: VIFW is a celebration of Indigenous beauty, resilience and creative brilliance.”

“This event is much more than a showcase of incredible fashion. It’s a gathering of culture, community and future-building, where Indigenous voices lead and the world is invited to witness.”

As with previous editions, VIFW features an array of runway shows that bring together Indigenous designers from across Turtle Island, highlighting both traditional and contemporary works. Audiences can expect collections that reflect the powerful connection between identity, land and community, brought to life through art and regalia that span generations.

The popular Indigenous Artisan Market also returns, offering authentic handcrafted products from jewelry to clothing to beauty items. The market offers a unique opportunity to support Indigenous makers while discovering one-of-a-kind treasures, just in time for the holiday season.

“The goal has always been to elevate Indigenous fashion and provide a platform for designers and artists to be seen, appreciated and celebrated on their own terms,” says Mitton.

“We are building a space where Indigenous excellence thrives, and where we collectively redefine what it means to be part of a global fashion movement — one grounded in equity, respect and cultural integrity.”

A cornerstone of VIFW’s programming is the Red Dress Event on opening night, a poignant and powerful tribute to missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQ+ people. Guests are encouraged to wear red in solidarity as the event serves as a reminder of the ongoing injustices faced by Indigenous communities, while also honouring their enduring strength and resilience.

This year’s theme is Fire, which symbolizes growing Indigenous strength and VIFW’s commitment to reclaim space in the fashion industry, building a future where Indigenous values guide the way forward.

“Sacred fires are built in homes, on the land, in ceremony and within ourselves," says Charlene Aleck, member of the VIFW Wisdom Circle. "We tend to them, we speak to ancestors through them, we are taught by the flicker and flames, the heat and burning, how to be that strength and walk with it.”

“As we come out of the cloak of oppression and trauma we heal, as we gather together and grasp all the brilliance of our ancestors' knowledge and walk proudly onto the stage. Recognizing we are all descendants of a rich culture, unifying spirits, rising together.”

With its roots firmly planted in Indigenous traditions and its vision set on the future, Vancouver Indigenous Fashion Week is poised to welcome the world to a celebration that reflects the vibrancy, diversity and artistry of Indigenous cultures across Turtle Island.

Tickets and full program are available at the Vancouver Indigenous Fashion Week website.

