Vancouver Indigenous Fashion Week Returns

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

Vancouver Indigenous Fashion Week Returns

Strengthening its global presence, the event empowers local designers, artisans and youth.

Vancouver Indigenous Fashion Week 22 Oct 2024The Tyee
IndigenousFashionWeek.jpg
Charlene Aleck, left, and Perseis Paul, right, wearing designs from Yolonda Skelton. Photo via Zuleyyma / Queer Based Media.

Vancouver Indigenous Fashion Week is returning from Nov. 20 to 23, showcasing a world-class event designed by and for Indigenous people, while warmly inviting the wider community to celebrate.

Now in its fifth edition, VIFW continues to empower Indigenous designers, artisans and youth as it solidifies its place as a landmark event on the global fashion calendar.

“This event is open to everyone who believes in the power of art, culture and community to transform,” says Joleen Mitton, founder and producer of VIFW. “As we grow, our commitment remains clear: VIFW is a celebration of Indigenous beauty, resilience and creative brilliance.”

“This event is much more than a showcase of incredible fashion. It’s a gathering of culture, community and future-building, where Indigenous voices lead and the world is invited to witness.”

As with previous editions, VIFW features an array of runway shows that bring together Indigenous designers from across Turtle Island, highlighting both traditional and contemporary works. Audiences can expect collections that reflect the powerful connection between identity, land and community, brought to life through art and regalia that span generations.

The popular Indigenous Artisan Market also returns, offering authentic handcrafted products from jewelry to clothing to beauty items. The market offers a unique opportunity to support Indigenous makers while discovering one-of-a-kind treasures, just in time for the holiday season.

“The goal has always been to elevate Indigenous fashion and provide a platform for designers and artists to be seen, appreciated and celebrated on their own terms,” says Mitton.

“We are building a space where Indigenous excellence thrives, and where we collectively redefine what it means to be part of a global fashion movement — one grounded in equity, respect and cultural integrity.”

A cornerstone of VIFW’s programming is the Red Dress Event on opening night, a poignant and powerful tribute to missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQ+ people. Guests are encouraged to wear red in solidarity as the event serves as a reminder of the ongoing injustices faced by Indigenous communities, while also honouring their enduring strength and resilience.

This year’s theme is Fire, which symbolizes growing Indigenous strength and VIFW’s commitment to reclaim space in the fashion industry, building a future where Indigenous values guide the way forward.

“Sacred fires are built in homes, on the land, in ceremony and within ourselves," says Charlene Aleck, member of the VIFW Wisdom Circle. "We tend to them, we speak to ancestors through them, we are taught by the flicker and flames, the heat and burning, how to be that strength and walk with it.”

“As we come out of the cloak of oppression and trauma we heal, as we gather together and grasp all the brilliance of our ancestors' knowledge and walk proudly onto the stage. Recognizing we are all descendants of a rich culture, unifying spirits, rising together.”

With its roots firmly planted in Indigenous traditions and its vision set on the future, Vancouver Indigenous Fashion Week is poised to welcome the world to a celebration that reflects the vibrancy, diversity and artistry of Indigenous cultures across Turtle Island.

Tickets and full program are available at the Vancouver Indigenous Fashion Week website. [Tyee]

Read more: Indigenous

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are put on either by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents.

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

What Writing Do You Do in Your Spare Time?

Take this week's poll