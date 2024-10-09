Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

A New, Innovative Exhibition Opens at the Chinese Canadian Museum

Six Chinese Canadian artists were commissioned to interpret history from the Chung Collection at UBC.

The Chinese Canadian Museum 9 Oct 2024The Tyee
Two women stand in a museum room, surrounded by art and a couple of other museum attendees.
Chinese Canadian Museum board chair Grace Wong, at left, celebrated, along with more than 100 visitors, the launch of the new exhibition Reshaping Collections: Where History Meets Art, which opened to the public on Sept. 25. Photo by William Luk.

More than a year since opening its doors at its permanent space in Vancouver’s Chinatown, the Chinese Canadian Museum has launched a brand new exhibition.

Featuring unique artistic creations by six diverse Chinese Canadian artists from across the country, Reshaping Collections: Where History Meets Art runs from its opening last month on Sept. 25 to Sept. 28, 2025.

The artists — Morris Lum, Karen Tam, Howie Tsui, Chih-Chien Wang, Janet Wang and Stella Zheng — were commissioned by the museum to reinterpret historical and cultural objects and materials that explore Canadian identity from the renowned Wallace B. Chung and Madeline H. Chung Collection at the University of British Columbia.

From there, creativity came to life. Over several months, the artists explored various forms of art and visual media. They were equipped with 3D scanning technology to research and replicate select objects from the more than 25,000 rare and unique historical items from the Chung Collection at UBC Rare Books and Special Collections.

From photography to art installation, illustration to Penjing rock sculpture, this new museum exhibition includes a broad range of objects and materials.

A woman with medium-light skin and long dark hair wears a green checkered dress. She is leaning over her exhibit, which features a teapot and cups, lychees and mooncakes, among other items.
Artist Karen Tam highlights her artwork Whispering Jade Bazaar, which creates an imagined section of a Chinatown curio shop to explore the formation and representation of Chinese spaces and material culture in the Western Hemisphere during the early 20th century. Photo by William Luk.

“We were inspired to leverage the latest 3D scanning technology in our new Poy Family Gallery exhibition to reshape and modernize the way we utilize and access historical collections,” said Dr. Melissa Karmen Lee, CEO of the Chinese Canadian Museum. “We are the first museum to use this 3D scanning technology to document the Chung Collection at UBC Library. We invited these six Chinese Canadian artists to support their inspiration and creativity, while connecting with Canadian history and identity.”

The exhibition also features animation, film and child-friendly wall text along with illustrated activities made exclusively for the exhibition.

With 2024 marking the 25th anniversary of the UBC Chung Collection, the Chinese Canadian Museum pays homage to the historically significant collection through this new exhibition. The exhibition launch also coincides with the opening of the new Chung | Lind Gallery at UBC earlier this year.

The previous Odysseys and Migration exhibition in the Poy Family Gallery will be travelling to the Royal BC Museum in Victoria beginning in February 2025.

Visitors can still enjoy the Chinese Canadian Museum’s permanent exhibition, Period Rooms: The Living Room and School Room, and, until December, the museum’s main exhibition, The Paper Trail to the 1923 Chinese Exclusion Act.

The museum is also undergoing renovations in various areas of its building that are inaccessible to the public as part of its multi-year renewal project focused on revitalizing and upgrading more than 21,000 square feet of building space, including expanding the amount of exhibition and programming area to house future permanent and temporary exhibitions.

Officially opened July 1, 2023, the Chinese Canadian Museum aspires to provide an invigorating and transformative experience for present and future generations through its exhibitions and educational programming throughout B.C. and Canada. For more exhibitions and programs, visit the Chinese Canadian Museum website. [Tyee]

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are put on either by us or by our select partners.

