In ‘Invisible Prisons,’ a Survivor Finds Redemption Through Love

Lisa Moore takes on the reform school system with her harrowing, non-fiction telling of Jack Whalen, a boy held in solitary confinement.

Knopf Canada TodayThe Tyee

A book cover reads ‘Invisible Prisons’ atop a cartoon silhouette of tall, dark trees. The book is placed at an angle on a blue-purple background.
Invisible Prisons by Lisa Moore and Jack Whalen is out now, published by Knopf Canada. Image by Chloe Ings.

In author Lisa Moore’s latest book, the question of justice — and the lengths victims must go to get it — is inescapable. Invisible Prisons, Moore’s debut book of non-fiction, makes an extraordinary collaboration between Moore and a reform school survivor named Jack Whalen.

In the 1970s, Whalen was held in solitary confinement for 730 days at a reform school for boys in St. John’s. Denied an education and deprived of the most basic human dignities, he survived. Through grit and perseverance, Whalen found love and managed to turn his life around as a husband and father.

More than 50 years later, Newfoundland and Labrador remain one of the only two Canadian provinces that maintain the statute of limitations on child abuse lawsuits. At a young age, his daughter vowed to become a lawyer so that she could seek justice for him. Today, that is exactly what she is doing — and Whalen’s case is part of a lawsuit currently before the courts.

The story has parallels with Unholy Orders by Michael Harris, and with many other horrific accounts about residential schools across the country. Like those stories, the paternalistic state is exposed while society at large turns away.

Yet, two powerful qualities set this story apart.

As much as it is about an abusive system seizing children, it is also a tender tale of love between Jack and his wife Glennis, who has believed and loved him from the beginning. Every moment of Whalen's life is made vivid in these pages.

'Invisible Prisons' is out now from Knopf Canada. [Tyee]

Read more: Books, Rights + Justice

