CONTEST: Win a Bundle of Books That Pave the Way for Positive Change

One lucky Tyee reader will get four titles focused on expanding understanding and changing our world for the better.

New Society Publishers 9 Sep 2024The Tyee

Four books are arranged on a moss green watercolour background.
New Society Publishers is a solutions-oriented organization focused on offering titles that expand our knowledge and foster healthy futures. Image submitted.

At New Society Publishers, we're not just about books; we're about transforming lives and communities through the power of knowledge and action. Our vision is clear: inspire and empower individuals to create a more just, sustainable and compassionate world.

Through our diverse range of publications, we explore topics that are at the forefront of creating positive change in our world. From regenerative agriculture and permaculture to social justice and eco-conscious living, our books cover a wide spectrum of subjects that empower readers to lead more sustainable and fulfiling lives.

Whether you're a seasoned environmentalist, a curious beginner, or someone simply seeking inspiration and guidance on your journey toward sustainability, New Society Publishers is here to support you every step of the way.

One lucky Tyee reader will win a bundle of four insightful books by Canadian authors, exploring topics vital to our future. How We Gather Matters is your guide to sustainable event planning, while The Story of Upfront Carbon uncovers the hidden carbon costs in everyday products. Delve into Earth's climate history with Runaway Climate, and discover mindful foraging with Foraging as a Way of Life.

This collection offers a powerful blend of knowledge and inspiration, perfect for those who care about sustainability and our planet's future. Enter to win the bundle below.

Fill out my online form.

About New Society Publishers

New Society Publishers is a solutions-oriented organization focused on bringing people tools for a world of change. They take a unique two-pronged publishing approach to helping build a positive, regenerative future with books that tackle the problems and prospects facing humanity, and that provide a tool kit of hands-on solutions for people looking to make positive change on the ground. [Tyee]

