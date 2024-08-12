Join the Vancouver Fringe Festival for Their 40th Anniversary

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents.

Founded in 1983 by a group of local artists, the Vancouver Fringe Theatre Society was developed to provide a platform for independent artists to share their work and take part in limitless self-expression.

Originally occupying Main Street, the Vancouver Fringe Festival eventually migrated to Commercial Drive before stepping onto Granville Island in the early 2000s. The first festival was in 1985 and is now held annually during the first week of September.

2024 is the first year that the festival is being held entirely on Granville Island and will showcase a variety of unique venues that the area has to offer. From an adventurous experience on a False Creek ferry, to an intimate performance in a literary arts studio, Granville Island will provide an unconventional and unforgettable setting for the 40th anniversary festival.

Running from Sept. 5 to 15, this year’s Fringe will showcase more than 70 shows by both local and international performing artists that span theatre, comedy, dance, music and more. To accommodate as much Fringing as possible, various showtimes will be offered with something for everyone to explore and enjoy. Plus, free live entertainment from local bands in the Fringe Bar — guaranteed to get audiences up on their feet and dancing.

Dedicated to creating an inclusive environment for both emerging and established artists, Fringe values true experimentation and storytelling. Following this practice, all Canadian Fringe Festivals operate through a lottery draw, where participating artists are chosen at random. Lotteried artists can participate in the festival for a nominal fee and receive subsidies that cover remaining costs.

Artists also receive all profits from ticket sales, which follows the “artist-first” mentality that the Fringe upholds. This system encourages equitable opportunities for independent artists and hopes to reduce gatekeeping and lack of resources that independent artists often face.

To watch a show at the Fringe, a one-time $10 membership must be purchased. This ensures ticket profits go back to the artists while supporting the work of the Fringe to keep the festival alive.

Tickets for the Vancouver Fringe Festival are on sale now and can be purchased online through the festival’s website, during the festival at any of the Fringe box offices on Granville Island, or by calling the box office at (236) 978-4919 Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Read more: Media