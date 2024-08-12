Join the Vancouver Fringe Festival for Their 40th Anniversary

Are you part of The Tyee’s critical 1%?

Thanks for reading this article from The Tyee. I hope it added something to your day. If we haven't met yet, The Tyee is an independent, non-profit news outlet based in Vancouver, B.C. We've been around since 2003 and our team publishes original in-depth articles every single weekday.

You are able to access all of The Tyee's articles — free of charge — because our non-profit newsroom is supported by thousands of supporters of independent journalism. We call them Tyee Builders, and they contribute an amount that works for them.

Why do we call them "Tyee Builders"? Because they literally help build The Tyee. As our reader contributions grow, we invest all of it back into more original journalism, and adding more talented researchers, writers and editors to our team.

Only about 1 per cent of people who regularly read The Tyee contribute financially, but amazingly, that’s enough to cover half of our total budget. Just 1 per cent of people chipping in means that the other 99 per cent get to enjoy open access to fact-based journalism published by a trusted, independent news organization.

Public interest journalism is vital for our democracy, but the sad truth is that newsrooms across Canada are struggling, and laying off more and more journalists each year. Support from our readers means that we can keep our newsroom staffed, resourced, and showing up every day with new original stories that you won't read anywhere else. It also means that we are accountable to you first, not shareholders (we don't have any) or corporate backers (we don't have any of those, either).

Be a part of making Canadian media better and join Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount and frequency you give, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Join Tyee Builders

Do you want your news source controlled by billionaires?

Didn't think so. We don't either.

We don’t work for a billionaire owner here at The Tyee. We work for you.

And we’re not at the mercy of hedge funds or corporations whose focus is on the next quarterly profit report.

We’re a nonprofit newsroom that is supported by our readers. We rely on your financial support for our journalism and recognize the importance of earning your trust.

Our mission is to publish original, in-depth journalism that adds to your understanding of your community, and we’re supported in that mission by our volunteer board of directors and around 10,000 paying supporters who we call Tyee Builders.

We don’t endorse politicians and we never will. It doesn’t fit with our mission and we’re not here to transmit the political wishes of a powerful owner.

Together with our readers, we’ve expanded our team of journalists, expanded our reach, and are showing a path forward for reader-funded journalism in Canada.

The billionaires have their media empires.

Please help us prove a different media model can succeed.

Help The Tyee grow and thrive as a news outlet that works for you by becoming a supporter today.

— Paul Willcocks, senior editor

Join Tyee Builders
Marking 20 years
of bold journalism,
reader supported.
support us subscribe free
Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

Join the Vancouver Fringe Festival for Their 40th Anniversary

The beloved performing arts showcase is back this September on Granville Island.

Vancouver Fringe Theatre Society 12 Aug 2024The Tyee

A person stands under a sign that reads ‘Vancouver Fringe’ hanging from a tree canopy. They are holding a bicycle wheel and grinning through it directly at the camera.
From Sept. 5 to 15, join the Fringe on Granville Island for more than 70 shows by both local and international performing artists that span theatre, comedy, dance and more. Image of Ira Cooper by Al Riccard for the Vancouver Fringe.

Founded in 1983 by a group of local artists, the Vancouver Fringe Theatre Society was developed to provide a platform for independent artists to share their work and take part in limitless self-expression.

Originally occupying Main Street, the Vancouver Fringe Festival eventually migrated to Commercial Drive before stepping onto Granville Island in the early 2000s. The first festival was in 1985 and is now held annually during the first week of September.

2024 is the first year that the festival is being held entirely on Granville Island and will showcase a variety of unique venues that the area has to offer. From an adventurous experience on a False Creek ferry, to an intimate performance in a literary arts studio, Granville Island will provide an unconventional and unforgettable setting for the 40th anniversary festival.

Running from Sept. 5 to 15, this year’s Fringe will showcase more than 70 shows by both local and international performing artists that span theatre, comedy, dance, music and more. To accommodate as much Fringing as possible, various showtimes will be offered with something for everyone to explore and enjoy. Plus, free live entertainment from local bands in the Fringe Bar — guaranteed to get audiences up on their feet and dancing.

Dedicated to creating an inclusive environment for both emerging and established artists, Fringe values true experimentation and storytelling. Following this practice, all Canadian Fringe Festivals operate through a lottery draw, where participating artists are chosen at random. Lotteried artists can participate in the festival for a nominal fee and receive subsidies that cover remaining costs.

Artists also receive all profits from ticket sales, which follows the “artist-first” mentality that the Fringe upholds. This system encourages equitable opportunities for independent artists and hopes to reduce gatekeeping and lack of resources that independent artists often face.

To watch a show at the Fringe, a one-time $10 membership must be purchased. This ensures ticket profits go back to the artists while supporting the work of the Fringe to keep the festival alive.

Tickets for the Vancouver Fringe Festival are on sale now and can be purchased online through the festival’s website, during the festival at any of the Fringe box offices on Granville Island, or by calling the box office at (236) 978-4919 Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. [Tyee]

Read more: Media

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents.

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Will the Carbon Tax Survive?

Take this week's poll