Empowering Tomorrow’s Digital Designers Today

In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, the demand for skilled digital designers has never been higher. To meet this growing need, Emily Carr University of Art + Design’s Continuing Studies department offers an array of programs designed for individuals from all walks of life. Whether you're looking to acquire new skills, enhance your professional competencies, or pivot to a new career, ECU has something for you.

ECU provides a wide selection of courses and certificates, both part time and full time, spanning disciplines like visual arts, media arts and design arts. Among these offerings, the full-time User Experience Design Certificate program stands out for its comprehensive curriculum, hands-on approach and experiential learning.

To gain a deeper understanding of the program's impact, we spoke with Alina Danilyuk, a recent graduate of the UX Design Certificate program. With a background in graphic design, she transitioned to product design and spent four years at a digital agency focusing on innovative solutions, particularly within the financial sector. Danilyuk joined the program at ECU to further her skills and make meaningful contributions to the field of UX.

“What drew me to the program at Emily Carr University was its exceptional course selection, reputation for producing innovative student work, and access to a successful alumni network,” Danilyuk shared.

A comprehensive and flexible learning experience

The UX design certificate program is an intensive, full-time course that spans eight months. It focuses on real-world case studies, collaborative projects and hands-on learning experiences. Students gain theoretical, technical and applied knowledge in research and data-driven design, app design and prototyping, digital interface design and responsive design strategies. The program also delves into emerging topics in user experience futures, ensuring students remain at the forefront of this fast-paced field.

“The professors were highly attentive, ensuring that each student's voice was heard and all questions were addressed, which greatly enhanced our understanding of the intricacies of user experience,” Danilyuk noted.

The curriculum is crafted in consultation with industry experts, ensuring it remains cutting-edge and effectively equips students for the realities of the workforce. Graduates emerge with a professional portfolio showcasing a range of in-demand, industry-ready skills which are highly sought after by today's employers.

Project highlights: Adobe Creative Jam + Elsewhere with Apple

Danilyuk worked on several innovative projects during her time in the program, including participating in a design competition, Adobe Creative Jam, with her classmate, Desirée Chek. Eager to apply their skills to a challenging brief, their efforts paid off when we secured fifth place out of 315 teams from Canada, the U.S. and the U.K.

Within just one week, they conceptualized and designed Newsfluent, a mobile application which incorporates an AI algorithm to assess the credibility of online news, generating a numerical fact-check score based on the CRAAP framework, meaning currency, relevance, authority, accuracy and purpose.

“Presenting our project live in front of industry leaders was truly insightful, and we received amazing and constructive feedback,” Danilyuk notes.

Danilyuk leveraged her UX design skills to work on a thesis project titled Elsewhere with Apple, a mobile application designed to help people be here and now, and be there for their own thoughts. Danilyuk’s project recently received the UX Design Awards spring 2024 Public Choice Award, and was shortlisted by Communication Arts for the Interactive Competition finalists.

“None of these achievements would have been possible without the skills acquired through my coursework, the guidance of professors, and the support of mentors and people I met along the way,” Danilyuk said.

“I am deeply grateful for choosing the user experience design certificate program at Emily Carr University. I wholeheartedly recommend it to anyone interested in immersing themselves in the world of user experience.”

Learn more about Danilyuk’s work on her website.

Fostering a supportive and inclusive community

A hallmark of ECU’s continuing studies programs is its commitment to inclusivity and diversity. The university fosters a close-knit environment that champions personal and professional growth.

“One aspect of the program that I particularly enjoyed was its small class size. This intimate learning environment fostered student collaboration and teamwork,” Danilyuk said. “I also appreciated the program's inclusivity, welcoming individuals from diverse educational backgrounds. Witnessing the transferability of skills across different disciplines was truly inspiring and added depth to our collective learning experience.”

The program welcomes individuals with no prior experience or knowledge of design, coding or UX. Whether you're a novice or an experienced professional, the UX design certificate is tailored to support all learners.

Join the next cohort

If you or someone you know is considering a career in UX design or looking to enhance existing skills, Emily Carr University’s UX design certificate program might be the perfect fit. With a curriculum that bridges theory and practice, and an environment that nurtures creativity and collaboration, there’s a place for everyone at ECU.

The deadline to apply for the fall 2024 cohort is June 15. Empower your future in digital design with Emily Carr University and be part of a community that values innovation, inclusivity and professional growth.

For more information, visit Emily Carr University’s UX design certificate program page or email a program advisor today.