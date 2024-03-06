Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

CONTEST: Win Two Tickets to Handel

One lucky Tyee reader will win a pair of seats to see the famous composer’s music brought to life in Vancouver this March.

On March 24, conductor Matthias Maute will lead Early Music Vancouver’s Handel: Hallelujah & Trumpets at the Chan Centre. Photo by Bill Blackstone.

This March, Vancouverites are invited to celebrate the Easter season with Handel.

On March 24, Early Music Vancouver presents Handel: Hallelujah & Trumpets!, a concert designed to show the splendour of this famous composer’s music.

In the upcoming performance, the acclaimed chamber orchestra Ensemble Caprice will play alongside choir Ensemble ArtChoral under the baton of conductor Matthias Maute. Audiences will hear selections from opera, oratorio and more.

One lucky Tyee reader will win a pair of tickets to the performance on March 24 at 3 p.m. at the Chan Centre for the Performing Arts at UBC. Enter to win below.

About Early Music Vancouver

Early Music Vancouver has been a vital contributor to Vancouver’s cultural scene for more than 50 years. EMV presents a packed performance calendar with 40+ live performances and digital concerts a year, featuring some of the most renowned artists in the early music genre drawn from all parts of the globe. [Tyee]

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

