CONTEST: Win Two Tickets to Handel

This March, Vancouverites are invited to celebrate the Easter season with Handel.

On March 24, Early Music Vancouver presents Handel: Hallelujah & Trumpets!, a concert designed to show the splendour of this famous composer’s music.

In the upcoming performance, the acclaimed chamber orchestra Ensemble Caprice will play alongside choir Ensemble ArtChoral under the baton of conductor Matthias Maute. Audiences will hear selections from opera, oratorio and more.

One lucky Tyee reader will win a pair of tickets to the performance on March 24 at 3 p.m. at the Chan Centre for the Performing Arts at UBC.

About Early Music Vancouver

Early Music Vancouver has been a vital contributor to Vancouver’s cultural scene for more than 50 years. EMV presents a packed performance calendar with 40+ live performances and digital concerts a year, featuring some of the most renowned artists in the early music genre drawn from all parts of the globe.

