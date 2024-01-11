Cutting-Edge Theatre Returns to PuSh Festival

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Thanks for reading The Tyee today — we hope this article added to your day in some way. Our team of independent journalists takes pride in doing in-depth reporting and taking time to get it right.

We're able to focus our attention on publishing impactful journalism in the public interest, and publish it for free for all to read, because we have the support of Tyee Builders. Tyee Builders are readers who contribute a bit of money — at a level and frequency of their choice — to support our editorial budget.

This core of supporters — making up about 1 to 2 per cent of our daily readership — enables us to pay our writers, keep our articles free and open to all, and not bombard our readers with annoying ads while you try to read.

Instead of focusing on what kind of articles will attract the most advertising dollars, we can spend time devoted to researching and writing stories that our readers find most valuable and make the most positive impact in our region.

If you'd like to join thousands of readers who help make independent journalism possible, consider joining Tyee Builders. Thank you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Thanks for reading The Tyee today — we hope this article added to your day in some way. Our team of independent journalists takes pride in doing in-depth reporting and taking time to get it right.

We're able to focus our attention on publishing impactful journalism in the public interest, and publish it for free for all to read, because we have the support of Tyee Builders. Tyee Builders are readers who contribute a bit of money — at a level and frequency of their choice — to support our editorial budget.

This core of supporters — making up about 1 to 2 per cent of our daily readership — enables us to pay our writers, keep our articles free and open to all, and not bombard our readers with annoying ads while you try to read.

Instead of focusing on what kind of articles will attract the most advertising dollars, we can spend time devoted to researching and writing stories that our readers find most valuable and make the most positive impact in our region.

If you'd like to join thousands of readers who help make independent journalism possible, consider joining Tyee Builders. Thank you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders
Marking 20 years
of bold journalism,
reader supported.
support us subscribe free
Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

Cutting-Edge Theatre Returns to PuSh Festival

Deeply original and audaciously witty, ‘The Shadow Whose Prey the Hunter Becomes’ probes human rights, disability advocacy and AI.

PuSh Festival 11 Jan 2024The Tyee

A white person sits leaning to the side on a couch in a dimly lit room. They are surrounded by taxidermied animals on the wall. A tiger head looms over them.
How can we collectively make decisions in the best interest of a civic society? The Shadow Whose Prey the Hunter Becomes takes on the quandary, playing Feb. 1 to 3 at PuSh Festival. Photo by Jeff Busby.

When AI takes over from human intelligence, how will people be treated?

Weaving a narrative through human rights, sexual politics, and the projected dominance of AI, The Shadow Whose Prey the Hunter Becomes is a sly theatrical revelation.

The performance, created by PuSh alumna Back to Back Theatre and presented with Neworld Theatre in association with the Cultch, runs Feb. 1 to 3 at the York Theatre as part of the PuSh International Performing Arts Festival.

The festival runs Jan. 18 to Feb. 4. Known for delivering radical, innovative, contemporary works of live art by acclaimed local, national and international artists, the 2024 edition of PuSh Festival features 17 original works.

The Shadow Whose Prey the Hunter Becomes is inspired by a New York Times article that followed 32 disabled men who were taken out of an Iowa institution in the 1970s and put to work in a turkey processing plant as a part of a government backed employment program. More than 30 years later, the men were still living and working in inhumane conditions and only being paid $65 a month.

Instead of attempting to recreate the story, Back to Back Theatre frames the discussion of the work in the context of protest.

How does society stereotype and castigate people with intellectual disabilities, consciously or otherwise? How do we each ethically navigate the complexities of representation and language?

The Shadow Whose Prey the Hunter Becomes is a raw, honest and deeply funny work that reminds us that none of us are self-sufficient and all of us are responsible.

Award-winning Australian theatre company takes the stage again at PuSh

Back to Back Theatre, returning to PuSh for the third time with The Shadow Whose Prey the Hunger Becomes, is a widely recognized Australian theatre company based in Geeolong, Victoria. Their work Small Metal Objects was performed as a part of the 2008 festival and in 2020, and Back to Back worked with PuSh and Neworld Theatre to create a collaborative, egalitarian movie in The Democratic Set.

Established in 1983, the theatre company has become one of Australia’s leading creative voices, focusing on moral, philosophical and political questions about the value of individual lives. All three of the works presented at PuSh dig more deeply into these lines of artistic and social inquiry, generating a thematic arc about how we live and what gives life meaning.

Back to Back maintains a full-time ensemble of disabled performers. The nature of the actors' continuous employment creates unique creation conditions that support long-term, collective exploration of a range of thematic and dramatic possibilities.

The full lineup of works in the 2024 festival offers personal accounts of resistance and acts of vulnerability pushing us to examine our relationship to contemporary themes such as migration, displacement, labour and injustice.

To experience interdisciplinary collaboration and the shifting paradigms of artistic form, get your tickets to PuSh Festival today.

PuSh International Performing Arts Festival runs Jan. 18 to Feb. 4. ‘The Shadow Whose Prey the Hunter Becomes’ runs Feb. 1 to 3 at the York Theatre. For tickets and more information, visit the PuSh website. [Tyee]

Read more: Rights + Justice

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

How Do You Read Your Books?

Take this week's poll