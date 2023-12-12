First United Calls on Government to Stabilize Rent

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

For over 135 years, First United has provided direct services and supports to residents of the Downtown Eastside. Now, they have their sights on the province.

The long-standing charity has engaged in a first-of-its-kind project in B.C., mapping where evictions are happening, to who, and what the impacts are. The results are informing a comprehensive law reform platform that First United will use to inform discussions with the B.C. government as they advocate for systems change.

“The conditions of the Downtown Eastside are a direct result of wider system failures,” says First United executive director Amanda Burrows. “As service providers in this community, we knew we had to come at this from a systemic level. By addressing the evidence and impacts of evictions, and creating solutions, we know this can benefit the community we serve.”

Law reform recommendations include:

Requiring landlords to apply to the Residential Tenancy Branch with evidence before being able to evict a tenant;

Requiring the RTB to treat evictions as a last resort at hearings, and to consider the impact of eviction including economic, physical, social and cultural impacts and the impacts on children;

Implementing vacancy control by making the allowable annual rent increase apply to the unit, regardless of a change in tenants, and more.

Vacancy control is a particularly important measure for reform because data from First United’s research shows that between 20 and 30 per cent of tenants evicted — regardless of reason — faced rent increases of $500 to $1,000 more per month when they found their new home.

Other research shows that no-fault evictions (those unrelated to the tenant being disruptive, breaking their lease, or not paying their rent) are often financially motivated. Implementing vacancy control would help prevent these types of bad-faith evictions.

B.C.’s housing crisis has been well-known for years. First United asserts that the province is also in an eviction crisis, the scope of which hasn’t been visible until recently. In the new year, the charity will continue to advocate and meet with provincial stakeholders, and meeting with provincial stakeholders to illustrate tangible changes that can be made to improve conditions for thousands of renters across B.C.

Public support is also needed. First United has just launched a public petition campaign, which outlines all suggested law reforms and invites B.C. residents to sign and call on Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon to prioritize the recommendations.

“We know from our data that people across the province, of all ages and income levels, in rural and urban settings, are being impacted by the eviction crisis,” says Sarah Marsden, First United’s director of systems change and legal.

“This is a problem for everyone. We want people to see that this directly impacts them and their community, and that they also have the power to influence change,” adds Marsden.

The latter is part of First United’s strategy to break cycles of poverty and provide dignity, belonging and justice to marginalized communities. The charity is also currently pursuing a $37-million capital campaign to redevelop its building at 320 E. Hastings.

The new purpose-built facility will include four storeys of inclusive, accessible services, amenities and programming for residents and the Downtown Eastside community. Above that, they’ve leased their air parcels to enable the development of an additional seven storeys of below-market housing for Indigenous people, operated by Lu’ma Native Housing Society.

“We’re working to change laws. We’re building housing. We’re providing the essential services that our neighbours in the Downtown Eastside need to survive and thrive,” says Burrows. “These priorities have the potential to revitalize the community and improve circumstances for thousands. And, we need more voices to join us and say these solutions are important.

First United hopes to garner 800 petition signatures by Jan. 31, 2024. Public support for tenancy reform can help advance solutions to the eviction crisis and improve conditions in the Downtown Eastside and throughout B.C. Add your name to the call for tenancy reform.

About First United

First United is a registered charity serving low-income, under-housed and homeless individuals living in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

Responding directly to community needs through inclusive, low-barrier programs, systems change initiatives and their redevelopment, they strive to provide dignity, belonging and justice.