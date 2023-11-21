Ann Mortifee’s ‘Reflections on Crooked Walking’ Returns to the Stage

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

Firehall Arts Centre is bringing celebrated Canadian singer and composer Ann Mortifee’s Juno Award-nominated family musical Reflections on Crooked Walking back to the stage this season.

Presented by the McGrane-Pearson Endowment Fund, produced by the Firehall and directed by artistic producer Donna Spencer, Reflections on Crooked Walking tells the tale of four people who find themselves the only ones left awake in a world of sleeping townspeople. Their journey in search of a cure for the mysterious sleeping sickness leads them down a surprising path of deeper self-awareness.

“Since announcing Reflections on Crooked Walking as part of Firehall’s 2023-24 season, many people have shared memories of seeing it as children,” says Spencer. “Or seeing it with their own children.”

Reflections on Crooked Walking is whimsical fantasy suitable for all ages. Through its musical mystery, it captivates audiences with an adventure into the realm of the imagination. Mortifee’s first musical, it was a fan favourite among local theatregoers when it originally premiered in 1983, running for four consecutive years during Christmas.

Forty years later, it’s as resonant as ever. “We have a stellar cast and I look forward to sharing Ann’s reflections on finding balance in our lives at a time when we look for hope for the future,” says Spencer.

Mortifee is a multi-faceted performing artist. Her albums, concerts, musicals, scores and book In Love with the Mystery have been honoured with numerous national and international distinctions and several awards. She is a recipient of the Order of Canada and a YWCA Women of Distinction Award for her contribution to the performing arts.

‘Reflections on Crooked Walking’ is showing from Dec. 2 to 24. To learn more about the performance, visit Firehall Arts Centre’s website.

