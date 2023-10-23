Be Part of Transformative Change with the CCPA–BC

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

JOIN US Date: Thursday, Nov. 23

Time: 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Venue: Fraserview Hall, 8240 Fraser St., Vancouver

Tickets: $150 each



Canada’s leading progressive policy research institute, the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, invites you to its eagerly awaited annual gala.

The gala has always been more than an event. It's a meeting of minds, a celebration of resilience and a testament to the progressive community's spirit.

The return of this year’s in-person gala — slated for Nov. 23 — is featuring Sundance Chief Rueben George and MC Charlie Demers. Every ticket supports the CCPA–BC mission, one that's championed social, economic, racial and environmental justice for over 25 years. Reserve your seat now.

For those who've attended before, this is a moment to reconnect with the community's heartbeat. For newcomers, it's a chance to be part of a movement and to understand the force driving B.C.'s progressive change.

A deep dive into the CCPA–BC

The CCPA–BC is an independent, non-partisan research institute that drives transformative policymaking through research and public engagement. Working alongside progressive movements, it provides research that informs struggles for social, economic, racial and environmental justice and human rights.

The CCPA–BC has a long-standing commitment to challenging conventional economics and examining socio-economic and gender inequalities. Its dedication also extends to countering white supremacy, colonialism and racial injustice. Their policy solutions on topics like the extractive industry, land tax reform, precarious employment, pay equity and climate change are widely published, including in The Tyee.

Spotlight on Rueben George

Over the years, luminaries such as Desmond Cole, Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, Sen. Murray Sinclair, Amy Goodman and Naomi Klein have graced the CCPA–BC stage, bringing their powerful insights and transformative ideas. This year’s keynote speaker is Sundance Chief and author Rueben George of the Tsleil-Waututh Nation.

Rueben’s legacy with the Tsleil-Waututh Nation is inspirational. From his time as director of community development to his role as manager of Sacred Trust, his efforts have been pivotal in safeguarding the Burrard Inlet and the traditional Tsleil-Waututh territory against infrastructural threats like the proposed Trans Mountain pipeline. His global advocacy efforts have rallied Indigenous communities in defence of land, water and human rights.

Rueben’s national bestseller, It Stops Here, provides a profound narrative on the spiritual, cultural and political resurgence of Indigenous nations. It’s a gripping testament to the intergenerational resilience of the Tsleil-Waututh Nation in reclaiming its lands, waters and cultural heritage against colonial onslaughts.

Adding a touch of humour and insight to the evening is the talented MC Charlie Demers — a renowned author, comedian, political activist and a recurring voice on CBC Radio’s The Debaters.

In addition to hearing from Reuben George and connecting with old and new friends, your ticket includes a delicious dinner. Get your tickets now.

The CCPA–BC is closely monitoring COVID numbers in our province. Out of an abundance of caution, they have reduced the event’s capacity by 25 per cent from previous years.

Take action for progress: attend and amplify

Every ticket, every attendee and every moment shared at the gala fuels the vital research and public engagement the CCPA–BC undertakes. By joining the gala you're not just celebrating, you're actively contributing to the push for social, economic, racial and environmental justice.

Secure your spot now and be a beacon for change.