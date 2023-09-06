A Literary Quest for the Cure

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

In a world where words have the power to transform lives, and stories have the ability to ignite change, Read for the Cure is one literary event that will positively impact peoples’ lives.

Join the Cancer Research Society for a captivating journey through fandom, technology and advocacy as they present an extraordinary evening of enlightenment and inspiration — all in the name of cancer research.

The event promises an unforgettable evening for book lovers starting with Jen Sookfong Lee, a gifted author and cultural commentator. Superfan: How Pop Culture Broke My Heart, a tapestry of a memoir-in-pieces, invites us to explore the profound impact of pop culture on identity — especially when those identities are invisible in popular media. Drawing on her own experiences as a member of fandom, Lee unpacks the ways in which popular culture shapes our understanding of the world and serves as a bridge connecting generations.

From there, enter the realm of science and innovation with renowned CBC Quirks & Quarks host Bob McDonald. With The Future Is Now: Solving the Climate Crisis with Today's Technologies, McDonald’s infectious enthusiasm for science takes readers on a compelling journey exploring how technology’s potent tools are combating our urgent climate crisis. What sets McDonald's narrative apart is his unwavering focus on the present — highlighting that the solutions we seek are not some distant future, but within our reach today.

Completing this dynamic trio of authors is the remarkable voice of Jody Wilson-Raybould, a trailblazing Indigenous leader and former federal minister of justice. With her powerful work, True Reconciliation: How to Be a Force for Change, Wilson-Raybould invites us into the heart of a crucial societal dialogue. In her exploration of the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, Wilson-Raybould weaves a narrative that calls for a collective commitment to change and a compassionate understanding of the path toward reconciliation.

Join Read for the Cure on Oct. 3 at the Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre. Tickets are limited and include all three books. Learn more on the Cancer Research Society’s website.

Read more: Health, Books