CONTEST: Win Femme Festival Tickets and Dinner from The Cultch

The Cultch welcomes seven vital, diverse works to its stages in East Vancouver this spring for Femme Fest. These works explore social pressures, myths and stigmas and find unexpected paths to joy through laughter, movement and soaring acrobatics.

Two shows by Juno-nominated musicians bookend the festival — opening on April 15 with a concert by singer-songwriter Jill Barber and closing on May 14 with a concert in construction paper form by the wildly talented musician, theatre-maker and returning East Van Panto star Amanda Sum.

The Femme Festival also includes standup comedy, circus, plays, dance and a digital theatre performance. Talented Vancouver and B.C. artists share the spotlight with New York comedian and self-described Gen Z trainwreck Kylie Vincent in her standup fever dream that explores childhood trauma, as well as circus collective still hungry from Berlin, who will bring their contemporary circus show about motherhood, Raven, to The Cultch’s York Theatre in April.

