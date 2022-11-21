CONTEST: Win a Pair of Tickets to ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

This winter, enjoy an evening of Shakespearean magic filled with the ethereal beauty of composer Benjamin Britten.

Based on the famous play, A Midsummer Night's Dream follows a myriad of hilarious characters in a whimsical whirlwind of magic potions, love triangles and mistaken identities, accompanied by the atmospheric and iconic score.

Vancouver audiences will be thrilled to welcome back Jacques Lacombe, known for his decade-long tenure with Montreal ballet company Les Grands Ballets Canadiens, as conductor of this company premiere.







Can’t wait for the performance? Knowledge Network has a wealth of recorded live performances from symphonies and ballets to music documentaries that you can stream for free.

Get into the festive season with a performance of The Nutcracker brought to mesmerizing life by the Ballet Company of the National Opera of Ukraine, a production imbued with outstanding artistic technique and gorgeous set design and costumes.

Based in Kyiv at the National Opera House — opened in 1901 and still holding performances despite the ongoing war — this exquisite rendition of the classic ballet stars Yuliia Moskalenko and Mykyta Sukhorukov as Clara and the Nutcracker Prince, while Oleksiy Baklan conducts Tchaikovsky’s famous score.

Watch The Nutcracker on Dec. 18 via Knowledge Network’s website. It’s free to sign up and free to watch across Canada.

To win a pair of tickets to the performance of A Midsummer Night's Dream in February, enter to win below. Knowledge Network thanks the Vancouver Opera for providing the tickets.

About Knowledge Network

British Columbia’s Knowledge Network is a viewer-supported public broadcaster exploring the world through its commercial-free television and streaming services.

Knowledge Network works in partnership with independent producers in British Columbia and Canada to develop and commission children’s and documentary programs that educate, inform and inspire. For more information, visit their website.

