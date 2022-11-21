Support critical journalism for $15 a month

One of the great joys of this work is connecting with the community around The Tyee. It’s a diverse, courageous and feisty bunch. The kind of people who step in when it counts, and who are unafraid to act on their values.

The Tyee is powered by a committed community of such people who we call Tyee Builders. They support The Tyee by providing a monthly, annual or one-time donation in an amount that works for them. Often it’s in the range of the price of an afternoon treat for two friends. Tyee Builders keep The Tyee’s independent journalism freely accessible to everyone.

Tyee Builders are why our pages are free of paywalls or walls of ads. Builders are special people whose contributions are powering an innovative, critically-minded news organization that swims against the current, speaks truth to power and sparks the careers of the next generation of journalists.

The Tyee is proudly reader-funded. And we’re always looking to expand our community. We need more people to sign up with monthly or annual commitments to help us sustain our work and plan for the future.

Thanks for being part of our community. Please consider becoming a new friend of The Tyee by signing up as a Tyee Builder today.

— Jackie Wong, Senior Editor

Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

CONTEST: Win a Pair of Tickets to ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

Four lucky readers will get free passes to the Vancouver Opera’s winter performance.

Knowledge Network 21 Nov 2022TheTyee.ca

A mural style illustration of two faces looking at each other, one in colour with eyes open, the other a line drawing with eyes closed. ‘Give away’ is written in calligraphy in the right panel with details about the performance of ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream.’
O! How I wish to see this enchanting opera!

This winter, enjoy an evening of Shakespearean magic filled with the ethereal beauty of composer Benjamin Britten.

Based on the famous play, A Midsummer Night's Dream follows a myriad of hilarious characters in a whimsical whirlwind of magic potions, love triangles and mistaken identities, accompanied by the atmospheric and iconic score.

Vancouver audiences will be thrilled to welcome back Jacques Lacombe, known for his decade-long tenure with Montreal ballet company Les Grands Ballets Canadiens, as conductor of this company premiere.

Can’t wait for the performance? Knowledge Network has a wealth of recorded live performances from symphonies and ballets to music documentaries that you can stream for free.

Get into the festive season with a performance of The Nutcracker brought to mesmerizing life by the Ballet Company of the National Opera of Ukraine, a production imbued with outstanding artistic technique and gorgeous set design and costumes.

960px version of KnowledgeNetworkNutcrackerPromo.jpg

Based in Kyiv at the National Opera House — opened in 1901 and still holding performances despite the ongoing war — this exquisite rendition of the classic ballet stars Yuliia Moskalenko and Mykyta Sukhorukov as Clara and the Nutcracker Prince, while Oleksiy Baklan conducts Tchaikovsky’s famous score.

Watch The Nutcracker on Dec. 18 via Knowledge Network’s website. It’s free to sign up and free to watch across Canada.

To win a pair of tickets to the performance of A Midsummer Night's Dream in February, enter to win below. Knowledge Network thanks the Vancouver Opera for providing the tickets.

Fill out my online form.

About Knowledge Network

British Columbia’s Knowledge Network is a viewer-supported public broadcaster exploring the world through its commercial-free television and streaming services.

Knowledge Network works in partnership with independent producers in British Columbia and Canada to develop and commission children’s and documentary programs that educate, inform and inspire. For more information, visit their website. [Tyee]

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners.

