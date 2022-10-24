CONTEST: Win Passes to the Museum of Anthropology

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

Combining visual art and activism, the latest feature exhibition Xicanx: Dreamers + Changemakers / Soñadores + creadores del cambio is on display at the Museum of Anthropology at UBC through to the end of the year.

The artists in this exhibition are dreamers and changemakers. They are of Mexican American heritage — self-identified as Xicanx. The term transcends borders and gender to encompass the Xicanx people’s multigenerational experiences of social difference. Xicanx artists, working across all mediums, are part of a rich tradition of combining art with social justice.

This is the first major Xicanx group exhibition in Canada. There are 33 artists represented in the exhibition, from Arizona, California, Colorado, New Mexico, New York and Texas. The work of a further 30 artists is showcased through mural projections in the exhibition.

One Tyee reader will win four passes to the Museum of Anthropology at UBC, redeemable until the closure of the Xicanx exhibition on Jan. 1, 2023. Enter to win below.

About the Museum of Anthropology

The Museum of Anthropology at UBC is world-renowned for its collections, research, teaching, public programs and community connections. Located in a spectacular Arthur Erickson-designed building overlooking mountains and sea, MOA’s worldwide collections consist of more than 42,000 cultural objects and artworks created in Asia, Africa, Oceania, Europe and the Americas — with a focus on the Pacific Northwest.