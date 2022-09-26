Car Sharing for New Drivers with Modo

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

Modo, the 25-year-old car share co-operative, is committed to making a shift in how we relate to cars. Cars can provide access and freedom to help us enjoy our favourite hobbies, run errands and haul large loads, and explore British Columbia. However, car culture negatively impacts our communities and our planet, responsible for nearly 40 per cent of carbon emissions in Vancouver alone.

Modo is founded on the principles of making sustainable transportation choices, encouraging members to choose a multi-modal lifestyle that includes walking, cycling and transit as greener ways to get around.

Modo’s vehicles make it possible to avoid car ownership while still enjoying adventures in B.C. and beyond. Modo’s fleet is diverse, featuring trucks, cargo vans and even convertibles. The co-op is committed to being zero emission at the tailpipe by 2030.

We support members whose families include new drivers through our green membership. Green members join under a principal member’s account. The principal member must be a member-owner in the co-op.

This means that car sharing can become a family lifestyle, allowing parents and teens to hit the road together, and ensuring learner drivers are making sustainable transportation choices from the day they get their “L.”

Many young drivers want to choose sustainable ways to get around. A Modo membership means both that they can make sustainable choices — and that there’s no arguing over who gets the family car, with over 800 Modo cars to choose from. All Modo rides include gas and insurance.

Motivated by a desire to make its services as inclusive as possible, Modo was the first local car share to open its membership to new drivers. New drivers can even take their driving lessons or road test in a Modo.

To learn more about the program and see if it is right for you, visit Modo’s website.

