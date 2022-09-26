Car Sharing for New Drivers with Modo

Your $15 per month will help grow our independent newsroom

You made it to the very bottom of this article, which we hope means that you found it valuable. Most of our articles are considered long in today’s digital media world.

The reason you were able to read that whole article without hitting a paywall or being hit with a ton of different ads is because our publication is supported by thousands of readers who we call Tyee Builders. These amazing people chip in an amount that works for them on a monthly, annual or one-time basis so that we can pay our talented journalists and keep our articles freely accessible to everyone.

The Tyee is a Canadian reader-funded news organization. We track every dollar carefully and the vast majority of our revenue goes towards paying for in-depth journalism that you won’t read anywhere else.

The only way all of this works is if readers who appreciate our work step up to support it. We’re looking for more people to sign up for a monthly or annual commitment to help us meet our budget goals and plan ahead for the future.

You choose the amount that works for you and you can cancel at any time. $15 per month is a common, generous amount.

We believe that our region needs and deserves quality, investigative journalism that gets to the heart of what matters. If you share that belief, and you’d like to help us keep publishing our stories, please consider joining us today.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Support The Tyee now

Your $180 per year will help grow our independent newsroom

You made it to the very bottom of this article, which we hope means that you found it valuable. Most of our articles are considered long in today’s digital media world.

The reason you were able to read that whole article without hitting a paywall or being hit with a ton of different ads is because our publication is supported by thousands of readers who we call Tyee Builders. These amazing people chip in an amount that works for them on a monthly, annual or one-time basis so that we can pay our talented journalists and keep our articles freely accessible to everyone.

The Tyee is a Canadian reader-funded news organization. We track every dollar carefully and the vast majority of our revenue goes towards paying for in-depth journalism that you won’t read anywhere else.

The only way all of this works is if readers who appreciate our work step up to support it. We’re looking for more people to sign up for a monthly or annual commitment to help us meet our budget goals and plan ahead for the future.

You choose the amount that works for you and you can cancel at any time. $180 per year is a common, generous amount.

We believe that our region needs and deserves quality, investigative journalism that gets to the heart of what matters. If you share that belief, and you’d like to help us keep publishing our stories, please consider joining us today.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Support The Tyee now
Independent
journalism that swims
against the current.
support us subscribe free
Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

Car Sharing for New Drivers with Modo

The co-op's green membership program allows registered drivers to use a vehicle as soon as they get their 'L.'

Modo Co-operative TodayTheTyee.ca

A youth leans on a Modo-branded car holding an “L” permit magnet. They are parked under the SkyTrain, near a building with colourful glass windows.
Modo was the first local car share to open its membership to new drivers by ensuring they can make sustainable transportation choices from the day they get their learner’s permit.

Modo, the 25-year-old car share co-operative, is committed to making a shift in how we relate to cars. Cars can provide access and freedom to help us enjoy our favourite hobbies, run errands and haul large loads, and explore British Columbia. However, car culture negatively impacts our communities and our planet, responsible for nearly 40 per cent of carbon emissions in Vancouver alone.

Modo is founded on the principles of making sustainable transportation choices, encouraging members to choose a multi-modal lifestyle that includes walking, cycling and transit as greener ways to get around.

Modo’s vehicles make it possible to avoid car ownership while still enjoying adventures in B.C. and beyond. Modo’s fleet is diverse, featuring trucks, cargo vans and even convertibles. The co-op is committed to being zero emission at the tailpipe by 2030.

We support members whose families include new drivers through our green membership. Green members join under a principal member’s account. The principal member must be a member-owner in the co-op.

This means that car sharing can become a family lifestyle, allowing parents and teens to hit the road together, and ensuring learner drivers are making sustainable transportation choices from the day they get their “L.”

Many young drivers want to choose sustainable ways to get around. A Modo membership means both that they can make sustainable choices — and that there’s no arguing over who gets the family car, with over 800 Modo cars to choose from. All Modo rides include gas and insurance.

Motivated by a desire to make its services as inclusive as possible, Modo was the first local car share to open its membership to new drivers. New drivers can even take their driving lessons or road test in a Modo.

To learn more about the program and see if it is right for you, visit Modo’s website. [Tyee]

Read more: Transportation

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Do You Think Canada Should Cut Ties with the Monarchy?

Take this week's poll