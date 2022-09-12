Your $15 per month will help grow our independent newsroom

Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

CONTEST: Win Cabaret Tickets and Dinner from The Cultch

One lucky reader will receive two tickets to see a fierce, fantastic performance and a gift certificate for Caffè La Tana.

The Cultch 12 Sep 2022TheTyee.ca

HotBrownHoneyPlay.jpg
Rain fire and fight the patriarchy this fall with Hot Brown Honey: The Remix. Photo by Damian Vincenzi.

Rise and shine motherlover, Hot Brown Honey is coming to town! This fall, get ready to laugh until you cry, dance in the aisles and shake every part of what your mama gave you.

After sold-out Vancouver shows in 2018 and 2019, Hot Brown Honey is back with the remix! If you love big performances, cabaret, dance and burlesque, Hot Brown Honey: The Remix awaits with fabulously fierce women ready to fight the power.

A theatrical masterpiece charged with social activism, Indigenous women from across the globe take centre stage at the York Theatre in a celebration that will leave you “buzzing with energy and ready to rain fire on the patriarchy,” says Vancouver Arts Review.

Hot Brown Honey is an unforgettable cabaret extravaganza, “an embodiment of sexual liberation, a celebration of matriarchal ideas and a call to action,” says Penny Warwick for Two Cents & Two Pence. “It’s not like anything you have ever seen.”

It is also a very big party. “A call to arms for women to make noise, take up space and live unapologetically,” says EdFestMag. Hot Brown Honey is a fierce, femme production that smashes stereotypes and embraces resilience.

One lucky Tyee reader will win two tickets to Hot Brown Honey: The Remix at The Cultch’s York Theatre and a $100 gift certificate for Caffè La Tana. Enter to win below.

See showtimes and purchase tickets.

To help theatre-lovers purchase tickets and subscriptions with confidence, The Cultch offers a ticket guarantee that allows audience members to obtain an exchange, credit gift certificate or refund if a show is cancelled prematurely.

Fill out my online form.

About The Cultch + Caffè La Tana

The Cultch is Vancouver’s most diverse and innovative arts and cultural hub — presenting contemporary theatre, dance, circus, music, visual art and innovative livestreams.

960px version of YorkTheatreCommercialDrive.jpg

Caffè La Tana is an intimate affair, offering a menu of plates and pasta to share and an all-Italian wine list and cocktails, grappa and amari to start, finish and make the most of the evening.

582px version of CaffeLaTana.jpg

Read more: Gender + Sexuality, Media

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

