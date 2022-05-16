CONTEST: Win Tickets to the Museum of Anthropology’s Latest Exhibit

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

The art and activism of Xicanx creators is the showcase of the current exhibit Xicanx: Dreamers and Changemakers.

One Tyee reader will win tickets to the exhibit, plus a $20 gift card to the MOA Shop. The exhibit is on display at the Museum of Anthropology at UBC until the end of the year.

The 33 artists in the exhibition are of Mexican American heritage — self-identified as Xicanx. Xicanx artists, working across all mediums, are part of a rich tradition of combining visual art and activism. Some began their work as part of El Movimiento, the Chicano civil rights movement of the 1960s and 1970s that had its roots in the United States. Their fight for social justice began generations ago and continues to this day.

About the Museum of Anthropology

The Museum of Anthropology at UBC is world-renowned for its collections, research, teaching, public programs and community connections. Located in a spectacular Arthur Erickson-designed building overlooking mountains and sea, MOA’s worldwide collections consist of more than 42,000 cultural objects and artworks created in Asia, Africa, Oceania, Europe and the Americas — with a focus on the Pacific Northwest.

