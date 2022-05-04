Finalists Announced for the 2022 Land Awards

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

JOIN US IN NEW WEST WHAT: Real Estate Foundation of BC’s 2022 Land Awards

WHERE: Anvil Centre, 777 Columbia St., New Westminster

WHEN: June 9, 2022

More info here.

Twenty-one projects leading the way in sustainable, equitable and socially just land use and real estate are finalists for the 2022 Land Awards.

Established in 2010, the biennial awards program celebrates big ideas and bold leadership in these fields across B.C.

“We’re looking forward to honouring outstanding leaders and projects that are demonstrating how we can protect the lands and waters we love, and create resilient and inclusive communities,” said Mark Gifford, CEO of Real Estate Foundation of BC.

REFBC will reveal the winners in five project categories, as well as the recipients of the Land Champion and Emerging Leader awards, on June 9 at the Land Awards Gala in New West, taking place at the Anvil Centre. Special guests include Shawna Davis, author and illustrator of Majagalee: The Language of Seasons, and Elliott Slinn, poet laureate for the City of New Westminster.

The Land Champion Award recognizes an individual for making exemplary contributions, over time, to protecting land and water and strengthening communities. The Emerging Leader Award goes to a young person (35 and under) who has demonstrated early successes and the capacity to achieve wider change.

Project award nominations were judged by volunteer committees of subject matter experts. The judges considered the creativity, impact, collaboration, engagement and future of each project. The Land Champion and the Emerging Leader award winners were selected by a panel of past chairs of REFBC’s Board of Governors.

“By sharing successes from across B.C., we hope to build bridges and inspire lasting change,” says Gifford.

The 2022 Land Award finalists are listed below.

Land Use and Conservation

Gathering Voices Society (Tsilhqot’in Wildfire Management Project)

Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship Society (Wildlife Habitat Stewards)

Province of BC, Líl̓wat Nation and N'Quatqua First Nation (Tenquille Lake Visitor Use Management Project)

Stewardship Centre for BC (Green Shores)

Built Environment

BOMA BC (Greater Victoria District 2030)

Community Garden Builders (Temporary Community Gardens)

Fraser Basin Council (First Nations Home EnergySave)

Tsawwassen First Nation (Tsawwassen First Nation Comprehensive Housing Strategy)

Fresh Water

First Nations Fisheries Council of BC (Water for Fish)

Okanagan Nation Alliance (Water responsibilities plans using the Syilx methodology)

Skeena Knowledge Trust (Knowledge mobilization across the Skeena Watershed)

Stqeeye' Learning Society (Xwaaqw'um Village Watershed Restoration)

Wildsight (Columbia River Field School)

Food Lands

BC Investment Agriculture Foundation (Farmland Advantage)

Institute for Sustainable Food Systems at Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU Farm Schools program)

Líl̓wat Nation (Qwal̓ímak Nlep̓cálten/Mosquito Garden)

Tea Creek (Tea Creek Farm)

Real Estate

Association of Interior Realtors (Building Climate Resilience in the Okanagan: A Homeowner’s Resource Guide)

BC Lung Foundation (Radon in Real Estate: Transforming BC's Indoor Environments)

Soroptimist International of Vancouver ("Housing for Women by Women")

Vancouver Island Real Estate Board (Real Estate Energy Efficiency Program)

Learn more at the Land Awards website.