Help make more journalism happen.

Thanks for stopping by The Tyee today. Anytime you're in the mood to read important stories, written well, we'll be here. We have a whole team of journalists whose full-time gig is digging up vital and intriguing stories to add to the public conversation.

I founded The Tyee back in 2003 because I saw a real need for a fresh new site that focused on publishing in-depth original reporting about our region. 'No junk, just good journalism' has always been our motto.

Nineteen years after starting The Tyee, I couldn't have dreamed where we are today. In the past few years, we've grown our team to a staff of 20. We've taken home plenty of awards. Our journalism is read far and wide, and we offer it all completely for free.

The only reason we've lasted so long, have grown while other newsrooms have shrunk, and have resisted putting up a paywall is because we have the support of thousands of generous readers who we call Tyee Builders. These wonderful folks pitch in an amount that works for them on a one-time or monthly basis so that we can pay our talented writers and even grow to do more.

We want to be around for the long haul and to meet the demand for quality, fact-based reporting in our public conversation. If you'd like to help us do that, please consider joining Tyee Builders.

You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time.

— David Beers, Founding editor

Sign up for Tyee Builders now
Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

Finalists Announced for the 2022 Land Awards

BC leaders in sustainable, equitable and socially just land use and real estate will be honoured June 9.

Real Estate Foundation of BC TodayTheTyee.ca
TsilhqotinWildfireManagementProject.gif
Gathering Voices Society received a Land Awards nomination for the Tsilhqot’in Wildfire Management Project. Photo by Josh Neufeld, Gathering Voices Society.

Twenty-one projects leading the way in sustainable, equitable and socially just land use and real estate are finalists for the 2022 Land Awards.

Established in 2010, the biennial awards program celebrates big ideas and bold leadership in these fields across B.C.

“We’re looking forward to honouring outstanding leaders and projects that are demonstrating how we can protect the lands and waters we love, and create resilient and inclusive communities,” said Mark Gifford, CEO of Real Estate Foundation of BC.

REFBC will reveal the winners in five project categories, as well as the recipients of the Land Champion and Emerging Leader awards, on June 9 at the Land Awards Gala in New West, taking place at the Anvil Centre. Special guests include Shawna Davis, author and illustrator of Majagalee: The Language of Seasons, and Elliott Slinn, poet laureate for the City of New Westminster.

The Land Champion Award recognizes an individual for making exemplary contributions, over time, to protecting land and water and strengthening communities. The Emerging Leader Award goes to a young person (35 and under) who has demonstrated early successes and the capacity to achieve wider change.

Project award nominations were judged by volunteer committees of subject matter experts. The judges considered the creativity, impact, collaboration, engagement and future of each project. The Land Champion and the Emerging Leader award winners were selected by a panel of past chairs of REFBC’s Board of Governors.

“By sharing successes from across B.C., we hope to build bridges and inspire lasting change,” says Gifford.

The 2022 Land Award finalists are listed below.

Land Use and Conservation

Built Environment

Fresh Water

Food Lands

Real Estate

Learn more at the Land Awards website. [Tyee]

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners.

