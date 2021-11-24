Poison and Patriarchy: ‘The Power of the Dog’ Screens at VIFF Centre

The article you just read was brought to you by a few thousand dedicated readers. Will you join them?

Thanks for coming by The Tyee and reading one of many original articles we’ll post today. Our team works hard to publish in-depth stories on topics that matter on a daily basis. Our motto is: No junk. Just good journalism.

Just as we care about the quality of our reporting, we care about making our stories accessible to all who want to read them and provide a pleasant reading experience. No intrusive ads to distract you. No paywall locking you out of an article you want to read. No clickbait to trick you into reading a sensational article.

There’s a reason why our site is unique and why we don’t have to rely on those tactics — our Tyee Builders program. Tyee Builders are readers who chip in a bit of money each month (or one-time) to our editorial budget. This amazing program allows us to pay our writers fairly, keep our focus on quality over quantity of articles, and provide a pleasant reading experience for those who visit our site.

In the past year, we’ve been able to double our staff team and boost our reporting. We invest all of the revenue we receive into producing more and better journalism. We want to keep growing, but we need your support to do it.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to Tyee Builders. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we could continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time.

Support our growing independent newsroom and join Tyee Builders today.
Before you click away, we have something to ask you…

Do you value independent journalism that focuses on the issues that matter? Do you think Canada needs more in-depth, fact-based reporting? So do we. If you’d like to be part of the solution, we’d love it if you joined us in working on it.

The Tyee is an independent, paywall-free, reader-funded publication. While many other newsrooms are getting smaller or shutting down altogether, we’re bucking the trend and growing, while still keeping our articles free and open for everyone to read.

The reason why we’re able to grow and do more, and focus on quality reporting, is because our readers support us in doing that. Over 5,000 Tyee readers chip in to fund our newsroom on a monthly basis, and that supports our rockstar team of dedicated journalists.

Join a community of people who are helping to build a better journalism ecosystem. You pick the amount you’d like to contribute on a monthly basis, and you can cancel any time.

Help us make Canadian media better by joining Tyee Builders today.
We value: Our readers.
Our independence. Our region.
The power of real journalism.
Get our free newsletter
Sign Up
Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

Poison and Patriarchy: ‘The Power of the Dog’ Screens at VIFF Centre

Director Jane Campion’s film is a groundbreaking western and a mystery thriller. Don’t miss it.

Tom Charity Today | TheTyee.ca

Tom Charity is a film programmer at VIFF’s Vancity Theatre.
Director Jane Campion’s new film starring Kirsten Dunst turns the western genre on its head. 

What’s Kirsten Dunst’s codeword for something “awards-worthy” among her best buds? Shrimps. As in: “This movie is pretty shrimpy,” or: “We deserve lots of shrimps for this.”

Dunst’s new movie, The Power of the Dog, is a cert for the shrimp cocktail circuit kicking into gear as awards-season hype builds in December and January.

Last month at the New York Film Festival (and online for everyone else), the director Sofia Coppola interviewed The Power of the Dog director Jane Campion. The latter, of course, was only the second woman ever nominated in the Best Director category at the Academy Awards, for The Piano, in 1993.

Ten years later, Coppola became the third (for Lost in Translation), and it wasn’t surprising that their conversation was mutually effusive and justifiably celebratory: these artists continue to inspire each other, as well as everyone else. They also have Dunst in common: she starred in Coppola’s first film, The Virgin Suicides, and as the feature role in Marie Antoinette.

It’s not much to crow about, but the movie industry has upped its game in the wake of #MeToo, and four more women have followed in their footsteps in recent years. Chloé Zhao actually won the Oscar last year, for Nomadland, which is more recognition than the Academy bestowed on either Coppola or Campion.

It will be a shock if the New Zealander doesn’t collect another nomination when the Oscars roll around again in March, and Dunst too for that matter. The Power of the Dog has won rave reviews on the festival circuit, and critics have recognized it as a landmark in the history of the western.

Also starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Jesse Plemons (Dunst’s husband in real life), it’s set on a Montana cattle ranch in the 1920s, but feels like it could have taken place decades earlier.

Westerns may be historical, at least nominally, but they’re also oddly timeless and elemental in the manner of Greek myth. The novel on which the film is based, by Thomas Savage, has been optioned by filmmakers before — Paul Newman tried to make it in the 1970s — but Campion is the first to pull it off, presumably because of the taboo-breaking nature of the narrative.

No spoilers here — The Power of the Dog is in some respects a mystery thriller, and a teasingly subtle, cryptic one at that — but fair to say that Dunst plays Rose, a single mother, who is courted by kind-hearted George Burbank (Plemons), co-owner with his brother Phil (Cumberbatch) of an expansive but remote ranch.

There are similarities here with Ada, the single mother/mail-order bride played by Holly Hunter in The Piano. In fact, Rose also is bestowed with a piano, though her gifts do not compare with Ada’s. And while Ada was seduced by the rough-hewn Baines (Harvey Keitel), the dynamics in Power are more complicated.

Phil is, on the surface, a brutal, boorish bully — and, it seems, jealous of his brother’s success with Rose. But it turns out Phil is also more intellectually accomplished, an Ivy League scholar who has hidden his brains and sensitivity beneath a carefully constructed front of machismo.

Dunst pulls out all the stops as Rose, whose plight is inescapably dire for all the thoughtful ministrations of George. But it’s Cumberbatch’s self-loathing and frankly despicable Phil who cuts deepest. What at first blush seems to be a set up for a romantic triangle takes an unexpected curve.

This is a film about poison and patriarchy. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that it’s taken a woman to make a western interrogating the insidious nature of toxic masculinity. It’s just a crying shame it’s taken the genre the best part of a century to reach this point.

Likely Campion will get her fill of shrimps over the next few months, and Dunst and Cumberbatch, too. But if Campion’s career shows anything, it’s that it’s better to wait and dedicate yourself to telling the stories you believe in, even if it takes a decade or more to get it done.

'The Power of the Dog' is playing exclusively at VIFF Centre now through early December. More information and tickets at Viff.org [Tyee]

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

Share this article

The Tyee is supported by readers like you

Join us and grow independent media in Canada

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Tyee Poll: Do You Think Meaningful Climate Action Will Come from COP26?

Take this week's poll