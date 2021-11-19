Finding Hope to Fight the Climate Crisis: A Forum

The article you just read was brought to you by a few thousand dedicated readers. Will you join them?

Thanks for coming by The Tyee and reading one of many original articles we’ll post today. Our team works hard to publish in-depth stories on topics that matter on a daily basis. Our motto is: No junk. Just good journalism.

Just as we care about the quality of our reporting, we care about making our stories accessible to all who want to read them and provide a pleasant reading experience. No intrusive ads to distract you. No paywall locking you out of an article you want to read. No clickbait to trick you into reading a sensational article.

There’s a reason why our site is unique and why we don’t have to rely on those tactics — our Tyee Builders program. Tyee Builders are readers who chip in a bit of money each month (or one-time) to our editorial budget. This amazing program allows us to pay our writers fairly, keep our focus on quality over quantity of articles, and provide a pleasant reading experience for those who visit our site.

In the past year, we’ve been able to double our staff team and boost our reporting. We invest all of the revenue we receive into producing more and better journalism. We want to keep growing, but we need your support to do it.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to Tyee Builders. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we could continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time.

Support our growing independent newsroom and join Tyee Builders today.
Before you click away, we have something to ask you…

Do you value independent journalism that focuses on the issues that matter? Do you think Canada needs more in-depth, fact-based reporting? So do we. If you’d like to be part of the solution, we’d love it if you joined us in working on it.

The Tyee is an independent, paywall-free, reader-funded publication. While many other newsrooms are getting smaller or shutting down altogether, we’re bucking the trend and growing, while still keeping our articles free and open for everyone to read.

The reason why we’re able to grow and do more, and focus on quality reporting, is because our readers support us in doing that. Over 5,000 Tyee readers chip in to fund our newsroom on a monthly basis, and that supports our rockstar team of dedicated journalists.

Join a community of people who are helping to build a better journalism ecosystem. You pick the amount you’d like to contribute on a monthly basis, and you can cancel any time.

Help us make Canadian media better by joining Tyee Builders today.
We value: Our readers.
Our independence. Our region.
The power of real journalism.
Get our free newsletter
Sign Up
Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

Finding Hope to Fight the Climate Crisis: A Forum

Join SFU Public Square and Vancity for a discussion with climate justice advocates on pushing forward with resolve after COP26.

Chloe Sjuberg Today | TheTyee.ca

Chloe Sjuberg is a Vancouver-based writer and editor and the communications co-ordinator at SFU Public Square.
SFUHopeInResistanceBanner1.jpg
Tune in Nov. 25 to the Hope in Resistance panel discussion on seeking climate justice, livestreamed from the Cultch’s Historic Theatre.

The COP26 global summit came to a close in Glasgow last week, leaving many with the sense that the agreements reached will not be sufficient to change the trajectory of the climate crisis — particularly for the already-vulnerable communities around the world who are most affected.

The torrential rainstorms, floods and mudslides across B.C. that followed brought home the stark reality of our climate emergency.

But in Canada and around the world, communities on the frontlines are resisting the practices and systems that have led us to this point. Climate justice advocates are reminding us that although the need for collective action in the face of the climate crisis has only become more urgent, there is still room for hope. In fact, they say, hope and joy are essential in this fight.

On Thursday, Nov. 25, you can join a conversation with three climate justice advocates — Melina Laboucan-Massimo, co-founder of Indigenous Climate Action; Anjali Appadurai, climate justice lead at Sierra Club BC; and Naisha Khan, co-founder of Banking on a Better Future — at Hope in Resistance: Stories of Climate Justice.

Shamantsut Amanda Nahanee, a Squamish and Nisga’a educator and performing artist, will provide opening and closing words and songs. The event is presented by SFU Public Square in partnership with Vancity.

In a panel discussion moderated by Nahlah Ayed, host of Ideas on CBC Radio One, Laboucan-Massimo, Appadurai and Khan will analyze the plans and commitments that emerged from COP26. They will discuss the necessity of hope and joy in fighting the climate crisis, sharing stories of communities mobilizing for climate justice and new ways forward. And they will leave us with tangible actions we can take in support of a just transition to a more equitable and sustainable future.

As Khan says, “We can solve this. If we do, it will build a better world for everyone.”

Hope in Resistance: Stories of Climate Justice is the keynote event for SFU Public Square’s 2021 Community Summit: Towards Equity.

Throughout the year, the Towards Equity series has brought Simon Fraser University into conversation with local and global communities to explore how we can reimagine our current systems to confront the intersecting crises of inequality, systemic racism and climate change.

Highlights have included Researching for Climate Justice, the 2021 Spry Memorial Lecture with Desmond Cole and Tanya Talaga, and the Dean’s Lecture on Information and Society, with Robyn Maynard and Leanne Betasamosake Simpson.

ABOUT THE PANELISTS:

Melina Laboucan-Massimo

Melina Laboucan-Massimo is Lubicon Cree from Northern Alberta. Laboucan-Massimo is the founder of Sacred Earth Solar and the co-founder and healing justice director at Indigenous Climate Action. She is the inaugural fellow at the David Suzuki Foundation where her research focused on climate change, Indigenous knowledge and renewable energy. She is the host of a new TV series on APTN called Power to the People, which profiles renewable energy in Indigenous communities across the country. Laboucan-Massimo holds a master’s degree in Indigenous governance at the University of Victoria with a focus on renewable energy. As a part of her master’s thesis, she implemented a 20.8-kilowatt solar project in her home community of Little Buffalo, which powers the health centre in the heart of the tarsands.

Hear more from her on climate justice and decolonization in this interview she did with SFU Public Square for their On Equity series.

Anjali Appadurai

Anjali Appadurai is a climate justice activist, communicator and organizer. She works to strengthen climate change messaging and discourse in Canada by centring the stories of those on the frontlines of the climate crisis. She is the climate justice lead at Sierra Club BC and sectoral organizer with the newly formed Climate Emergency Unit, a project of the David Suzuki Foundation inspired by Seth Klein’s 2020 book A Good War: Mobilizing Canada for the Climate Emergency. Appadurai also ran for Parliament in the 2021 federal election as the NDP candidate for Vancouver-Granville.

Hear more from Appadurai in an episode of the “Below the Radar” podcast from SFU’s Vancity Office of Community Engagement on the need to centre justice for all in the fight against climate change.

Naisha Khan

Naisha Khan is an 18-year-old second-generation Bangladeshi settler, typically residing on unceded, occupied and traditional Kwantlen, Katzie and Semiahmoo territory and attending UBC. She has been a climate and racial justice organizer for the past two years as a central organizer of Sustainabiliteens, co-founder of Banking on a Better Future and organizer with Climate Strike Canada. Khan continues to advocate for intersectional justice at Climate Justice UBC and in her local city of Surrey and continues to work as a group leader at Banking on a Better Future.

Hear more from her in this CBC profile of Sustainabiliteens.

Hope in Resistance: Stories of Climate Justice will be livestreamed from the Cultch’s Historic Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. PST. Click here to register for free. [Tyee]

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

Share this article

The Tyee is supported by readers like you

Join us and grow independent media in Canada

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Tyee Poll: Do You Think Meaningful Climate Action Will Come from COP26?

Take this week's poll