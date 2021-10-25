Emily Carr University’s Teen Program Graduates Find Success in Creative Careers

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

Artist and recent Emily Carr University alum Gloria Wong, who got her BFA in 2020, was recently featured in one of a suite of spotlight stories on outstanding work by recent arts and design graduates in the online magazine It’s Nice That.

The article details the “extraordinary level of care and consideration” that infuses each of Wong’s frames, which explore themes of identity, family history, migration and Canada’s Asian diasporas.

Wong’s time at Emily Carr University started before the first day of her undergraduate degree. Before applying to post-secondary, Wong and friend Gurjap Sidhu had taken part in every teen program the university has to offer.

Enrolling in the Summer Institute for Teens after finishing Grade 11, Sidhu and Wong met despite being in different studios (painting and photography, respectively), and the two formed a fast friendship.

“We were each other’s support system during the last year of high school, even though we went to different schools,” says Sidhu. “We lined up for National Portfolio Day together at 4 a.m. I don’t think we slept at all in December.”

When Wong told her about the Teen Art Group program, run in partnership with the Vancouver Art Gallery, the two then-Grade 12 students immediately applied. Through that program, the young artists toured exhibitions and began to create their own bodies of work.

“We met so many artists with different backgrounds, working across a variety of disciplines,” says Sidhu. “I tried things I had never done before.”

The Teen Art Group “helped me to think about the different approaches I could take with my work and how other people might view it,” says Sidhu. “You’re open to so many ideas and inspirations.”

When it came time to apply to university, her experiences in the Teen Art Group and the Summer Institute were part of why she chose Emily Carr University. “I felt like I already had roots here,” she says.

For Wong, whose passions are photography and film, ECU was an obvious choice.

“I always wanted to go to Emily Carr,” she says. “We have a really strong photography program here.”

Wong’s interest in photography led her to the Summer Institute, where she enrolled in the photography studio. The studio blended digital and film photography, and she learned how to develop her own film along with new techniques, like double-exposure.

Students have the opportunity to gain critiques, build a portfolio for application to post-secondary and experience showing their final works during the end-of-program exhibition. Due to the programs shifting online with COVID-19, recent exhibitions are archived online.

“A lot of what I do now came from what I learned in that program,” says Wong. “I feel like it really prepared me for first year.”

For students wondering if they’re ready for the Summer Institute for Teens, the Spring Break Art Camp is a great opportunity to prepare.

The program launched in 2021 and allows students to explore popular studio practices in art and design through hands-on courses taught by experienced instructors. With a focus on foundational skills and creative processes, these courses are designed to engage students aged 15 to 18 across all levels of experience.

