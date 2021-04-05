Celebrating Dance in April

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

Dance has been hit especially hard by the pandemic. Like many arts organizations, The Dance Centre’s response has been to pivot, and it continues to support artists through its residency programs and by sharing dance with audiences online. This month, fans of dance can look forward to the centre’s virtual talks and performance offerings in anticipation of International Dance Day on April 29. Below is a complete list of The Dance Centre’s online events.

Ne. Sans Opera and Dance

JOIN US FOR INTERNATIONAL DANCE DAY 2021 Presented by: The Dance Centre Details: April 29, 2021, taking place online

Artist-in-Residence Idan Cohen is a choreographer and an opera director, and his company’s name — Ne. Sans Opera & Dance — underlines his two passions. In an on-demand digital stream, Cohen will share some of his own studio research that went into staging CW Gluck’s monumental opera Orfeo ed Euridice as an innovative contemporary dance work.

This ambitious and exciting project brings together six dancers and five opera singers, plus musical director Leslie Dala and costume designer Evan Clayton. It’s an opportunity to understand dance at its creation stage, and to hear Cohen talk about his choreographic vision and process.

Streaming on demand: April 6, 2021 at 5 p.m. PST until April 13, 2021 at 5 p.m.

Mozaico Flamenco

The Dance Centre’s popular Discover Dance! series has been running for almost 20 years. In the upcoming April edition, Kasandra "La China," artistic director of Mozaico Flamenco, shares a vibrant celebration of the many faces of flamenco in a program of virtuosic solos.

Combining Spanish and Chinese fans, Sevillan silk shawls and flamenco’s famous rapid-fire footwork, this intimate program is a showcase of the technical skill, passion and artistry of one of Vancouver’s most brilliant flamenco exponents.

This performance is pre-recorded and will also include a short interview with Kasandra about her work.

Streaming on demand: Thursday, April 15 at 12 p.m. PST until Wednesday, April 28 at 12 p.m.

International Dance Day

Initiated in 1982 by UNESCO, International Dance Day is celebrated annually on April 29 with events across Canada and around the world. The date commemorates the birthday of Jean-Georges Noverre (1727-1810), who is regarded as the founder of modern ballet.

The Dance Centre’s annual International Dance Day celebrations are set to be online for the second year in a row and will celebrate the art of dance through a program of digital events. Six micro-commissions feature short dance films from a diverse group of artists including Bharatanatyam dancer Ashvini Sundaram, Latin specialist Arely Santana, and contemporary dancer Xin Hui Ong.

Amber Funk Barton of the response. hosts a special International Dance Day edition of her Dance Café initiative on Instagram Live, and TomoeArts and Lesley Telford host a live talk and open rehearsal, respectively.

“The pandemic has hit the performing arts very hard but dance especially so as an art form that is all about bodies in space, the touch, the breath,” says Mirna Zagar, The Dance Centre’s executive director.

“Artists have been so proactive and creative in finding ways to deliver classes, rehearsals and performances online, and I am inspired by the courage and fortitude they have shown. More than ever, International Dance Day is an opportunity for us to celebrate the art of dance, as we look forward to eventually experiencing its beauty and power in person once again,” says Zagar.

