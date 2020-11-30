CONTEST: Win a Set of Books to Feed Your Brain

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

How do we give way to new ideas about how to care for each other and the land we share? McGill-Queen's University Press's giveaway is offering Tyee readers the chance to win four books that answer that question. Enter below for a chance to win!

Samir Shaheen-Hussain's Fighting for a Hand to Hold details the campaign to confront the Quebec government's practice of separating children from their families during medical evacuation airlifts, which disproportionately affected remote and northern Indigenous communities.

Plants, People and Places, edited by Nancy Turner, presents ways to recognize and accommodate Indigenous Peoples' relationships with plants and their ecosystems.

Lynne Quarmby's Watermelon Snow offers a scientist's story of rediscovery of what it means to live a good life at a time of increasing desperation about the environment.

Spirit of the Grassroots People by Raymond Mason, an Ojibway activist who campaigns for the rights of residential school survivors, offers a first-hand account of the personal and political challenges Mason confronted during his journey.

For a chance to win, just enter your name and email address into the form below. One entry per person. The form will close at midnight PST on Monday, Dec. 7. The winners will be notified by email and asked a skill-testing question before they can redeem the prize.

About McGill-Queen's University Press

McGill-Queen's University Press is a scholarly publisher that defends, refutes and creates fresh interpretations of the world. With over 3,000 books in print and numerous awards and bestsellers, our goal is to produce peer-reviewed, rigorously edited, beautifully produced, intelligent, interesting books.

A joint venture of McGill University in Montreal, Que., and Queen's University in Kingston, Ont., MQUP is both a specialist in the Canadian perspective and a publisher of international themes, attracting attention from the New York Times to the Globe and Mail. A Canadian university press with a global reach, we aim to advance scholarship, promote public debate and contribute to culture.

