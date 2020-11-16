Win a Local Book Prize Pack

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

The holiday season is fast approaching, and Read Local BC is your go-to gifting guide. Read Local BC shares tailored book recommendations and hosts a rich archive of local books for all readers. To kick off a season of supporting local authors, publishers and booksellers, Read Local BC is giving away one prize pack that includes eight B.C.-published books and a $50 gift certificate to the indie bookstore of the winner’s choice.

To read excerpts from each of the eight featured books, visit ReadLocalBC.ca.

This holiday season, shop early, shop local, and don't forget to #ReadLocalBC!

For a chance to win, just enter your name, email address and phone number into the form below. One entry per person. The form will close at midnight PST on Monday, Nov. 30. The winner will be notified by email and asked a skill-testing question before they can redeem the prize.

About Read Local BC

Read Local BC is a project of the Association of Book Publishers of BC that celebrates the vibrant community of authors, publishers, bookstores and libraries that make up our province’s literary landscape.

Read Local BC acknowledges the support of: the Government of Canada through the Canada Book Fund, the Canada Council for the Arts, Creative BC and the City of Vancouver.

