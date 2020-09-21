Win a Pass to the 2020 Vancouver Writers Fest

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.







The pandemic has meant our world's contraction, but for many this has led to an even deeper desire to seek out storytelling and connection through books. The 2020 Vancouver Writers Fest program includes 40+ virtual events designed to entertain, provoke and inspire.

The online festival takes place from Oct. 19 to 25. For more information, go to writersfest.bc.ca.

The Tyee is a proud sponsor of Vancouver Writers Fest 2020, and we are pleased to offer two lucky readers a chance to win all-access festival passes.

For a chance to win a pass, just enter your name, email address and phone number into the form below. One entry per person. The form will close at midnight PST on Monday, Sept. 28.

The winners will be notified by email and asked a skill-testing question before they can redeem the pass. Passes include access to all events during festival week (Oct. 19 to 25).

<a href="https://thetyee.wufoo.com/forms/r2mtjos025tlie/"> Fill out my Wufoo form! </a>

About Vancouver Writers Fest

Words shape our worlds. They can delight, inspire, provoke, comfort and unite — as do the authors, journalists and poets who wield them. At the Vancouver Writers Fest, we encourage readers of all ages to explore the power of storytelling, and books, through our dozens of events with local and international writers.

Our activities to achieve this include both year-round programming and our flagship, annual literary festival: one of the largest and most prestigious in North America that brings tens of thousands of audience members to see events with local and international authors during one week in October.

Our other programs include Incite: a free, spring reading series in partnership with Vancouver Public Library; Youth Education Outreach programs for schools across B.C.; and a youth writing contest.

Read more: Film