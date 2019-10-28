Vancouver Podcast Festival Is Back!

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

Last year’s first-ever Vancouver Podcast Fest was such a hit, audiophiles clamoured for more. Well, here you go. The 2019 festival takes place from Nov. 7 to 10 at venues across Vancouver. Presented by DOXA, the program offers public and industry events including panels, masterclasses, Q&As and live podcast presentations. Entertaining and practical events are geared for everyone from seasoned media professionals to amateur podcasters to keen listeners.

"We’re excited to grow from a successful first year to present a broad array of celebrated audio storytellers from across the globe while offering local producers the opportunity to showcase their work,” said Selina Crammond, director of programming for DOXA. “Based on overwhelming interest at last year's festival, we'll be offering more masterclasses and creator events, and in the spirit of accessibility we'll also continue to offer free programming at Vancouver Public Library.”

Event highlights:

Ten Things I Learned From My First Podcast, Dirty John (Thursday, Nov. 7)

Pulitzer Prize-nominated Los Angeles Times journalist Christopher Goffard’s first true crime podcast, Dirty John, was a smash hit that turned into the popular Netflix series of the same name. In this exclusive conversation with Ryan McMahon (Thunderbay and Red Man Laughing), Goffard shares his insights about his captivating journey from podcast to broadcast.

The Secret Life of Canada (Friday, Nov. 8)

Did you know you that if you lived in Vancouver, you could be arrested for selling a stove or peeing in a cornfield? CBC’s The Secret Life of Canada is the hit irreverent history podcast that explores untold stories of Canada. Hosts Falen Johnson, Leah-Simone Bowen and special guests will dive into some of the more curious things in Canadian history (all courtesy of Vancouver B.C.)



The Allusionist (Friday, Nov. 8)

The Allusionist returns to the Vancouver Podcast Festival with a new live show! Hosted by Helen Zaltzman, with live music by Martin Austwick, this award-winning podcast explores every facet of language and why we humans use it the way we do. It's fun. It's informative. It's… funformative? Steady on there with the portmanteaus, please.



Red Man Laughing (Saturday, Nov. 9)

This live comedy variety show features conversations, explorations and investigations into the collision between Indian Country and the mainstream. A throwback to classic variety show format, host Ryan McMahon (Thunderbay, Red Man Laughing) is joined by progressive ass-kickers from around Turtle Island to talk, sing, yell and laugh about issues of the day.



Dark Poutine (Saturday, Nov. 9)

Dark Poutine -- True Crime and Dark History is a weekly podcast covering mostly Canadian true crimes, dark history and other creepy topics. Creator and host Mike Browne and co-host Scott Hemenway bring levity and empathy to this live-taping of a celebrated local podcast favourite.

The festival will also host seven masterclasses at SFU’s Djavad Mowafaghian World Art Centre, sharing ideas from podcasters, documentarians and other media makers. They include:

Ryan McMahon, an Anishinaabe/Metis comedian and host of critically acclaimed podcasts Thunder Bay and Red Man Laughing

Chris Kelly from Kelly&Kelly: the creative agency behind hits such as CBC’s This is That and This Sounds Serious

Christopher Goffard of Dirty John, a true crime podcast downloaded over 10 million times within six weeks of release

Helen Zaltzman and Martin Austwick of The Allusionist and one of the world’s most successful independently produced podcasts, Answer Me This!

Mike Brown of Dark Poutine: a Vancouver-based, true crime podcast with over 100,000+ weekly downloads

Additional daytime panels and live recordings at Vancouver Public Library enable podcasters to hone their own production and marketing skills. And, for podcast creators or businesses looking to connect further with the community, the Vancouver Podcast Fest’s PodFair on Friday, Nov. 8 will provide an interactive marketplace for people to connect.

More programming and participating local and visiting podcasts will be announced as details are confirmed.

Get your tickets at VanPodFest.ca

Ticketed event prices range from free or pay-what-you-can to $25 or 20 (students).

About Vancouver Podcast Fest

Vancouver Podcast Festival is an annual event presented by DOXA, dedicated to the power, potential, and accessibility of podcasts. Our mission is to support a better understanding of the complexity of our times through engaging the public in podcasts as an art form and a medium of social change.

Through live podcast events, panel discussions, creator workshops, masterclasses and other educational programming, Vancouver Podcast Festival is committed to cultivating curiosity and critical thought, promoting the intersection of actuality and artistic expression, and fostering a local and international community interested in non-fiction media.

Read more: Media