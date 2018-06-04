CONTEST: Win Tickets to Macy Gray at the TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by The Tyee or by our select partners. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

Multi-platinum Grammy award-winner Macy Gray is revered for her raspy yet soulful vocals. Her hit song, “I Try” has achieved global acclaim, finding its way onto the charts around the globe. At this year’s TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival, she is performing at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre on June 28 at 8 p.m. This is a show you definitely don’t want to miss!

About the TD International Jazz Festival

Music festivals abound, but one stands out for its innovative and adventurous programming. The TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival has been called “North America’s most comprehensive and consistently rewarding jazz showcase” and “has set the standard for excellence, creativity and positive energy.” Produced by Coastal Jazz & Blues Society, the Jazz Festival is a colossal event that draws well over half a million people to its 35 indoor and outdoor stages. The society also programs Frankie's Jazz Club, numerous year-round concerts, and education and outreach programs like TD High School Jazz Intensive and musician workshops. Coastal Jazz supports so much diverse music in the city that it is the foundation of music in Vancouver, inspiring the city’s soundtrack.